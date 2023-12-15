Jerry O'Connell Slams John Stamos for Badmouthing Rebecca Romijn in His Memoir

Model and actor Rebecca Romijn has been married to actor and host Jerry O'Connell since 2007, and before that, she was in a seven-year marriage to another star. Romijn and John Stamos got married in 1998 after dating for several years, and by 2004, they were in the process of splitting. The Full House star wrote about the deterioration of their relationship in his recent memoir, If You Would Have Told Me, and while Romijn has not publicly responded to his unflattering claims, her current husband has. In a recent interview, O'Connell slammed Stamos (and not for the first time) for badmouthing his ex in his book.

RELATED: Linda Hamilton Says It Wasn't James Cameron's On-Set Affair That Ended Their Marriage.

As reported by Us Weekly, Stamos implies in his memoir that Romijn cheated on him, writing, "Betrayal starts as a sinking feeling in your stomach, grows into a suspicion that clouds your every thought, and by the time you find out the truth, it's uniquely horrible at first but also expected, like you've been waiting for something bad to happen."

He also claims that she looked down on him based on where they each were in their respective careers. "She makes it clear that I'm the TV guy and she's the newly minted star … Somewhere deep inside, I start to believe it."

The 60-year-old actor expanded on the topic in interviews about his book. Speaking to People, he explained that while he came to understand the role he played in the demise of their relationship, he could only fault her at the time. "In my mind back then, she was the Devil, and I just hated her," Stamos told the magazine. "I couldn't believe how much I hated her, and it ruined my life."

Talking to Howard Stern in a separate interview, the actor said (per People) that he felt "emasculated" by Romijn's growing fame. (The first X-Men movie in which she plays Mystique premiered two years after they got married.)ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

O'Connell has been outspoken about Stamos' comments about his wife since the release of the book, in some cases speaking for Romijn as well. Per Entertainment Weekly, he told Andy Cohen during a November appearance on his Sirius XM show that neither of them were planning on reading If You Would Have Told Me, despite some initial curiosity.

"There was an interest in my household," O'Connell explained. "But it's so funny, after hearing his interview beginning to end on [The Howard Stern Show], any interest of reading the book went away." He added that the two daughters he shares with Romijn did hear about some of Stamos' comments and had questions.

Speaking to TMZ recently, O'Connell had more to say about the memoir, even though he previously said on his daytime show The Talk that he didn't "want to feed the fire" with a response.

"People gotta make a living I guess," the star said when asked about Stamos writing about his wife. "It just happens."

He also said that it was "a little scary" to have his family written about and claimed that Stamos didn't warn Romijn ahead of time that he had discussed her and their marriage in the book. O'Connell said that he'd handle the situation differently if "God forbid my wife and I split up and I wrote a tell-all," though he joked that any such book would be mainly about their kids "vaping" and "failing geometry."

For more celebrity news sent right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.