5 Chilling Details from Jeremy Renner's Snowplow Accident Revealed

Jeremy Renner is still recovering from the January 1 snow plow accident that resulted in him breaking 30 bones. The 52-year-old actor has been posting regular social media updates letting fans know about his progress and promoting projects such as Mayor of Kingstown. Behind the scenes, people say Renner is lucky to be alive. "It's much worse than anyone knows," a source told RadarOnline.

"Jeremy is very aware of the fact that he almost died out there. The right side of Jeremy's chest was crushed, and his upper torso had collapsed. He also had a bad head wound that was bleedingg and a leg injury." Here are more details from Renner's accident that show how close he was to losing his life.

Renner Was Trying To Save His Nephew

Renner put himself in danger while trying to prevent the snow plow from hitting his adult nephew. After towing his nephew's truck from where it had been stuck, Renner says the snow plow started sliding sideways. "Once he was off the Pistenbully, he realized it was heading directly toward (his nephew)," according to an incident report from the Washoe County Sheriff's Office. "He feared the Pistenbully was going to hit (his nephew), so he decided to attempt to stop or divert the Pistenbully."

He Will Need Lots of Reconstructive Work Including His Chest, Insider Claims

Sources close to the actor say he is facing months of rehabilitation. "Word is the damage to Jeremy's chest was so substantial it had to be reconstructed in surgery," an insider says. "So far, he's had two surgeries and he will likely require more in the weeks ahead on his leg. Doctors tend to space out operations to allow time for the body's natural healing process to kick in, and that's the case here."

Renner Was "Completely Crashed" by Snow Plow That Weighed 14,000 Pounds

To give some context to how serious Renner's injuries are, the snow plow that ran him over weighed a whopping 14,000 pounds. Renner was "immediately pulled under the left side track… The Pistenbully rolled over him and continued down the road. He laid on the ground and focused on his breathing while (his nephew and others) rendered aid to him until medical personnel arrived on scene."

Renner was "completely crushed under a large snowcat (vehicle)" and had "extreme (difficulty) breathing," with "the right side of his chest … collapsed – upper torso is crushed," according to the 911 call log.

The Parking Brake Was Not Employed

Authorities noted the parking brake on the snow plow was not set, which could have prevented the accident. "The Pistenbully snow groomer began sliding causing Renner to exit the vehicle without setting the emergency brake. Although the Pistenbully had some mechanical issues, it is believed based on our mechanical inspection that the parking brake would keep the Pistenbully from moving forward. When Renner attempted to stop or divert the Pistenbully to avoid injury to (his nephew), he was pulled under the vehicle by the track and run over."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Renner Thanks the Fans

Renner refuses to let his injuries get him down, and has reached out to fans thanking them for their positivity and well wishes. "These 30-plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens," he says. "Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love," he wrote. "I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I… Much love and appreciation to you all."