Getting to audition for a Jennifer Lopez tour would be a huge opportunity for any professional dancer. Getting cut from the audition because of your zodiac sign? Not exactly what dreams are made of—but it definitely makes for an unforgettable story. According to Glee star Heather Morris, this supposedly happened during a tryout for one of Lopez's tours. Morris, who was a professional dancer before she began acting, shared in a new interview that she heard Lopez once cut dancers for being a certain astrological sign. Read on to learn which sign J.Lo allegedly cut, and to find out why Morris thinks she did it.

Heather Morris was a touring dancer herself.

Morris is best known for playing Brittany on Glee, but she is also a professional dancer. Most notably, Morris was a backup dancer for Beyoncé on The Beyoncé Experience tour in 2007, and she appeared with the pop legend during awards show and TV performances.

Prior to Glee, Morris had also been a contestant on So You Think You Can Dance.

She shared a secondhand story about Lopez's dancers.

During the Aug. 24 episode of the podcast Just Sayin' with Justin Martindale, Morris shared a story she had heard about an audition for one of Lopez's tours.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"I have a funny story about, I think it's Virgos," Morris began. "Jennifer Lopez held an audition for dancers for one of her tours—this was years ago. Most of the time a dance audition, you're not getting paid, you've been there since 10 a.m., and you're auditioning until 6 p.m. … So, it was the end of the audition. They had just been through rounds and rounds of cuts. She wasn't there the entire time. She came at the very last part of it to see the dancers who were left, meet everybody."

Morris claims Lopez asked one astrological sign to leave.

At this point in the story, Morris pointed out, "I wasn't there, so this is hearsay, OK?"

She continued, "She walks in the room and she said, 'Thank you so much. You guys have worked so hard. By a show of hands, if there are any Virgos in the room, can you just raise your hand?' So, a bunch of Virgos raise their hand … She whispered to her assistant. She looked at them and she said, 'Thank you so much for coming.'"

Morris concluded, "And they had to leave after a full day of auditioning for Jennifer Lopez."

Morris is pretty sure it was Virgos…

"I could have botched this," Morris said. "It could be like Scorpios or something random, but I think it was Virgos. 'Cause Virgos are very, like, they like things planned, they like things neat, they like things organized. And I think she likes a little bit of chaos in her life. You know, she likes that … People can live like that. I can't. I love Virgos. I vibe with them."

She also said that she believes the story to be true because "when multiple people tell the story, it's like, oh that happened."

Virgos are known for certain traits.

For those who believe in astrology, Virgos—born between Aug. 22 and Sept. 22—are known for being "loyal, analytical, kind, hardworking, practical," according to Astrology Zodiac Signs. Their weaknesses are said to be "shyness, worry, overly critical of self and others, all work and no play."

According to Mind Body Green, Virgos "tend to clash" with the "intensely passionate fire signs" Leo, Sagittarius, and Aries. Lopez is a Leo. Her current husband, Ben Affleck, is also a Leo, while her ex, Marc Anthony, is—you guessed it—a Virgo.