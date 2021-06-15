James Corden made a name for himself in the U.K. before venturing over to the U.S., where he took over as host of The Late Late Show in 2015. In the six years since, he's become one of the most well-known late-night talk show hosts in America, interviewed many famous celebrities, and secured major roles in movies like Ocean's 8, Peter Rabbit, and The Prom. It's safe to say Corden has picked up a lot of fans all over the world through his wide-ranging career, but not everyone is happy with The Late Late Show. Read on to find out why fans are up in arms.

There is a petition for the removal of a popular segment on James Corden's show.

Corden is currently facing backlash for a segment on The Late Late Show. Viewers have started a petition demanding that the segment "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts" get removed from the show. In the segment, Corden has celebrity guests play a game of "truth or dare," where he asks them to choose between answering a scandalous question or eating food that Corden claims to be gross or inedible. Viewers are asking that the segment be removed entirely or that different food be presented in the segment.

People say the segment is culturally offensive.

People are petitioning for the removal of the segment because they say it is culturally offensive to Asian cultures. "The foods that are presented are meant to be 'gross,' as they are supposed to encourage the guest to answer his questions instead. However, many of the foods that he presents to his guests are actually from different Asian cultures," the petition reads. "He's presented foods such as balut, century old eggs, and chicken feet, and which are often regularly eaten by Asian people."

The petition goes on to explain that Corden has openly called these foods "really disgusting" and "horrific" during episodes that feature the segment. "In the wake of the constant Asian hate crimes that have continuously been occurring, not only is this segment incredibly culturally offensive and insensitive, but it also encourages anti-Asian racism. So many Asian Americans are consistently bullied and mocked for their native foods, and this segment amplifies and encourages it," the petitioned continues.

The petition already has thousands of signatures.

The petition was created by activist Kim Saira on June 8. Saira first addressed the problems with Corden's segment on June 7 in a viral Tiktok. As of June 15, the petition already has more than 30,100 signatures—which is just around 5,000 signatures shy of its goal of 35,000. Saira said that the segment is particularly harmful because The Late Late Show averages more than 650,000 viewers per episode. "That means, 650,000 people are being influenced to think that native foods from Asian countries are 'disgusting,' or 'horrifying.' Content like this continually perpetuates and encourages harm and racism against Asian Americans in our daily lives," Saira wrote.

Corden has yet to address the backlash.

The petition also asks for a formal apology statement from Corden that is featured on his show, in which he should include "steps he will be taking to do better in the future." However, neither Corden nor representatives for the show have responded to the backlash. And neither have any of the celebrities who have participated in the segment over the years. Stars who have been featured on this particular segment include Harry Styles, Justin Bieber, Demi Moore, Will Ferrell, and several members of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

