Entertainment

See Jake From "Two and a Half Men" Now at 28

Angus T. Jones starred on the popular sitcom for 10 years and then quit acting.

By Lia Beck
July 20, 2022
By Lia Beck
July 20, 2022

When Angus T. Jones was only nine years old, he was cast on what would become one of the most popular sitcoms ever. He starred as Jake on Two and a Half Men (being a kid, he counted as the half) for 10 seasons. The young actor played the son of Jon Cryer's character, Alan, and the nephew of Charlie Sheen's character, Charlie.

But, while Two and a Half Men stayed on air for 12 years, it underwent some major changes starting in Season 8. First, Sheen left the show after eight years. Then, in 2013, Jones left the show after Season 10. The young sitcom star got a lot of media attention around the time that he exited the sitcom, because he didn't have entirely positive things to say about his long-time job. Read on to find out more about the situation and to learn what Jones got up to after the show ended.

READ THIS NEXT: See Former Child Star Haley Joel Osment Now at 34.

He starred on the sitcom for 10 years.

Charlie Sheen, Angus T. Jones, and Jon Cryer at the 2004 People's Choice Awards
Albert L. Ortega/WireImage via Getty Images

Prior to being cast on Two and a Half Men, Jones was already a child actor. He was in the movies See Spot Run and The Rookie and an episode of ER. His tenure on Two and a Half Men lasted from 2003 to 2013, making him 19 when he left the show. He later returned for the series finale episode in 2015.

He told his fans to stop watching the show and called it "filth."

Angus T. Jones at the 2011 Variety Power of Youth event
Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock

In 2012, Jones spoke out against Two and a Half Men in a video posted on YouTube in which he also talked about becoming a devout Christian, as reported by ABC News.

"Jake from Two and a Half Men means nothing," he said. "He is a non-existent character. If you watch Two and a Half Men, please stop watching Two and a Half Men. I'm on Two and a Half Men and I don't want to be on it." He continued, "Please stop filling your head with filth, please."

He then put out a statement in which he clarified that he didn't mean anything against the people who he worked with. "Without qualification, I am grateful to and have the highest regard and respect for all of the wonderful people on Two and Half Men with whom I have worked over the past 10 years and who have become an extension of my family," the statement read in part (via Deadline).

Two years later, Jones opened up again about why he didn't fully endorse the show. "I was a paid hypocrite because I wasn't OK with it and I was still doing it," he told KHOU 11 (via ABC News). "It was making light of topics in our world that are really problems for a lot of people."

READ THIS NEXT: See Ally From Everybody Loves Raymond Now at 31.

He went to college.

Angus T. Jones at Paley Fest 2012
Harmony Gerber / Shutterstock

After Jones left Two and a Half Men, he enrolled in college at the University of Colorado at Boulder.

"I was very confident at that time," Jones told People in 2016 of leaving the sitcom. "Going to college was something I was really, really excited about." He added of his college experience, "I wasn't the center of everyone's attention, and that was nice." At that point, Jones was on a break from school but wanted to go back to finish his degree.

"I got pretty doomsday with my thinking for a long time, but now I'm having fun and enjoying where I'm at," the actor told People. "I no longer feel like every step I take is on a land mine."

For more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

He tried out some other interests.

Angus T. Jones at a reception for Chuck Lorre's "What Doesn't Kill Us Makes Us Bitter" in 2012
David Livingston/Getty Images

Jones only appeared onscreen one more time after leaving Two and a Half Men, in the 2016 webseries Horace and Pete. Aside from acting, he has also explored other interests. In 2016, People reported that he was partnering with Sean "Diddy" Combs' son, Justin Combs, on an event company. "My pops was a rigger and started a[n equipment] rental company so I grew up working with my him on shows and festivals," he said at the time. "I'm excited to get to go into the venues and talk to them about the planning of their events."

As recently as 2020, Jones was posting music on Soundcloud that he made with other collaborators. He posted on Instagram in March 2020, "I do music now, go head and get used to it loves." This was his most recent Instagram post.

He was spotted recently, looking completely different.

Angus T. Jones at the Combsgiving Festival in 2016
Desiree Stone/Getty Images

Jones has kept pretty off the radar lately, but he was photographed recently and made headlines for looking "unrecognizable" thanks to his long beard. The Daily Mail reported that the 28-year-old was spotted getting dinner with his younger brother in Los Angeles.

Lia Beck
Lia Beck is a writer living in Richmond, Virginia. In addition to Best Life, she has written for Refinery29, Bustle, Hello Giggles, InStyle, and more. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •  •  •
Latest News
  • Pier in Key Largo Florida
    Pier in Key Largo Florida
    Travel

    The 10 Best All-Inclusive Resorts in the U.S

    These resorts include everything you could want.

  • Woman In Car Talking On Mobile Phone Whilst Driving. Attractive woman uses smart phone while driving.
    Woman In Car Talking On Mobile Phone Whilst Driving. Attractive woman uses smart phone while driving.
    Smarter Living

    If You Notice This While Driving, Call 911

    Authorities have a new warning for drivers.

  • plants and flowers growing in field
    plants and flowers growing in field
    Smarter Living

    If You Live Here, Watch Out for This Plant

    It can cause chemical burns, experts warn.

  • Donna D'Errico at the Last Chance for Animals 35th Anniversary Gala in 2019
    Donna D'Errico at the Last Chance for Animals 35th Anniversary Gala in 2019
    Entertainment

    "Baywatch" Star Slams Instagram Critics

    She got hate for posting bikini photos.

  • A senior woman watering her collection of houseplants.
    A senior woman watering her collection of houseplants.
    Smarter Living

    These Plants Are the Hardest to Kill

    No green thumb? No problem.

  • womam doing her makeup while driving
    womam doing her makeup while driving
    Relationships

    The 6 Most Reckless Zodiac Signs

    These people aren't afraid of taking chances.

© 2022 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group