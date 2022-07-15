See Ally From "Everybody Loves Raymond" Now at 31

Beginning when she was only five years old, Madylin Sweeten played Ally on Everybody Loves Raymond. Ally was the daughter of Ray (Ray Romano) and Debra (Patricia Heaton), and during her nine seasons as the character, Sweeten went from being a little kid to a young teenager. But, while the actor was on one of the most popular sitcoms on television, she didn't stay in the spotlight much after the series ended. She has continued to act, but the now-31-year-old has also explored other interests, including design and theater production. Read on to learn more about Sweeten's life today.

READ THIS NEXT: See Ashley From The Fresh Prince Now at 43.

She's still acting.

After Everybody Loves Raymond ended in 2005, Sweeten took on more roles. She was in the 2008 movie Eagle Eye, the 2015 movie Spare Change, and more recently, appeared on episodes of Grey's Anatomy, Lucifer, and Dirty John.

Sweeten has also been acting on stage. She is a board member of the Los Angeles theater company Loft Ensemble, where she has also directed, worked in production, and done set design.

In an interview with Voyage LA, Sweeten said that the company focuses on "young voices with a unique point of view." She added, "We are very well known for our horror plays, where we explore how much blood we can fit into a stage production, and for our inventive Shakespeare interpretations."

She's a designer.

Sweeten doesn't just express herself through acting, she's also an artist and designer. According to her website, she got a degree in interior design from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising. On her site, she sells her art printed on various items, including t-shirts, hats, and backpacks.

For more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

She continues to honor her brother.

Sweeten wasn't the only member of her family on Everybody Loves Raymond. Her younger twin brothers, Sawyer and Sullivan Sweeten, played her brothers, Geoffrey and Michael, on the show. Sadly, Sawyer died by suicide in 2015 at age 19. Now, Sweeten promotes suicide awareness and prevention, including through Sawyer Day and t-shirts she designed that read "#Talk To Your Kids About Suicide." As she noted on Instagram, proceeds from Sawyer Day 2022 went to the National Suicide Prevention Hotline.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"On 4.23.15 a beautiful angel was taken from this world," reads Sweeten's website. "We hope to share his story with the world. If just one child can be saved, we know his death will have meaning. Once a year we celebrate the life of Sawyer Sweeten. We invite you to join us and celebrate on 4.23. Grab a shirt and take a picture somewhere special to share with us."

A Loft Ensemble theater was also dedicated to Sawyer, and is now called Sawyer's Playhouse.

READ THIS NEXT: She Played Topanga on Boy Meets World. See Danielle Fishel Now at 40.

She's married.

Sweeten is married to Sean Durrie, a fellow actor. According to her website, she met Durrie through Loft Ensemble. "It was at a party, held by that very theater company, that she met the love of her life," the site explains. She also writes that he influences her as an artist. "His many artistic endeavors like guitar and magic, pushed her further into the belly of the beast so to speak."

Sweeten shares moments from their life together on her Instagram account, including living with their two cats, performing together on stage, and other updates.