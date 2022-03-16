If you haven't done your taxes yet, don't panic—you still have about a month left to get your 2021 return submitted to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) before the April filing deadline. More than 54 million people have already submitted their information this year, according to the agency, but you've got time, and new moves by the tax agency could actually make filing that much easier. The IRS just announced a new change it has put in place that will come to the aid of a number of taxpayers who have not yet filed this year. Read on to find out what the IRS is finally allowing taxpayers to do now.

The IRS is now offering some of its notices in large print Spanish and Spanish Braille.

On March 15, the IRS released a new statement, announcing that it has broadened its operations "in an effort to provide American taxpayers with the service they deserve." According to the tax agency, the latest expansion of its multilingual products is allowing the IRS to now offer Braille, text, audio, and large print products in Spanish.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"It's critical that the IRS provides information to people in multiple languages and formats to help them meet their tax responsibilities and receive important tax credits," IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a statement. "This is another milestone in our ongoing efforts to expand our assistance to more people. I'm extremely proud of our employees' significant efforts and strong desire to make a huge, positive difference in this area during the last several years, which has been assisted by our partners in the nation's tax community. We are proud to continue focusing on this area."

You can notify the agency if you want your notices sent in an alternative language or format.

The IRS' Alternative Media Center (AMC) will convert its individual income tax return, its main schedules, and six different publications in Spanish Braille and large print, the agency said. To elect to receive your future notices from the IRS sent in Braille, Spanish Braille, large print, audio, or electronic formats, you will need to complete the agency's Form 9000—which is also available in Spanish Braille and large print Spanish.

"Taxpayers can include the completed form with their tax return, mail it as a standalone form to the IRS, or call 800-829-1040 to elect their preferred format," the IRS explained. If you've already received a notice and do not have an alternative media designation on file, you can fax or mail the letter back with a note stating your preferred format.

If you need help with the agency's accessibility services, you can call the helpline.

The IRS is continuing to expand its multilingual resources. According to the agency, some of its current offerings include the IRS Free File tool with two free electronic tax preparation options in Spanish, and the "Let Us Help You" page, which is available in seven languages. For blind or sight-impaired individuals, the IRS also offers a number of tax forms and publications in a variety of formats that include text-only, Braille ready files, browser-friendly HTML, accessible PDF, and large print.

If you have questions about the agency's expanded accessibility services, you can contact its direct Accessibility Helpline. "Help for multilingual taxpayers is also available on the helpline through the over-the-phone interpreter service," the IRS said. But "this helpline does not have access to taxpayers' IRS accounts," the agency noted.

The IRS also offers tax information in other languages.

The IRS has a site that allows taxpayers to access basic tax information in 20 different languages as well. According to the agency, you can find helpful guidance such as how to check a refund status, pay taxes, or file your federal tax return in languages including Spanish, French, Portuguese, Polish, Vietnamese, and Tagalog.

"We know that tax information can be hard to understand in any language. It can be even harder if that information isn't offered in the language you know best," the IRS says on its webpage. "We're translating our tax resources into more languages. Until we do, we're offering basic tax information in these twenty languages."

