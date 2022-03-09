Smarter Living

The IRS Just Sent Out This Urgent New Warning to Taxpayers

The agency is making sure taxpayers know not to forget this on their returns.

By Kali Coleman
March 9, 2022
By Kali Coleman
March 9, 2022

Taxpayers still have more than a month to get their 2021 tax returns in to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) by the April 18 tax deadline. If you haven't filed yours yet, rest assured you're not alone. Taking your time also means you can double-check that you're heeding all the advice that the tax agency has offered. In fact, the IRS sent out a new warning for taxpayers on March 8 about something you won't want to forget on your returns. Read on to find out what the agency wants you to remember.

RELATED: The IRS Now Won't Let You Do This Until After April 18.

The IRS is warning taxpayers not to forget to claim the Child and Dependent Care Credit.

Cropped shot of an attractive young mother holding her son while calculating her finances in the kitchen
iStock

On March 8, the IRS sent out a new alert, warning taxpayers not to forget one dependent-based credit this year. According to the tax agency, the Child and Dependent Care Credit is available to help pay the expenses of working filers or those looking for work who have to hire care for their dependents.

"There are many important tax credits available for families, and we don't want anyone to overlook the Child and Dependent Care Credit," IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a statement. "We encourage families and others who may qualify for this credit to carefully review the criteria to make sure they receive the maximum amount they're entitled to. We also encourage the tax professional communities and others to share this important information."

This credit was recently expanded.

A person sitting and filling out their personal income tax forms while using a calculator
iStock

The IRS is taking extra care to remind taxpayers to claim the Child and Dependent Care Credit on their 2021 returns because the credit has been expanded for this tax year through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2o21. "This means that more taxpayers will qualify this year than ever before, and the credit will be worth more," the tax agency explained.

According to the IRS, the credit was made fully refundable for the first time in 2021, which means that any eligible family can get it even if they don't owe any federal income tax. "Even if your credit exceeds the amount of Federal income tax that you owe, you can still claim the full amount of your credit, and the amount of the credit in excess of your tax liability can be refunded to you," the tax agency added.

The amount has also increased from years past. "Depending on their income, taxpayers can get a credit worth 50 percent of their qualifying childcare expenses. For tax year 2021, the maximum eligible expense for this credit is $8,000 for one qualifying person and $16,000 for two or more," the IRS said.

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

But you also might no longer be eligible even if you were in the past.

Shot of a young couple looking stressed out while working on their budget at home
iStock

Unfortunately, new requirements this year mean that some people might not be able to claim the Child and Dependent Care Credit any longer. In 2022, the 50 percent allowance decreases when a filer's adjusted gross income is more than $125,000 before it phases out completely. "Taxpayers with an adjusted gross income over $438,000 are not eligible for this credit even though they may have previously been able to claim this credit," the IRS warns.

Taxpayers must also have a qualifying person to receive it. For the purposes of the Child and Dependent Care Credit, the IRS defines a qualifying person as a "taxpayer's dependent who is 12 or younger when the care is provided; a taxpayer's spouse who is physically or mentally unable to care for themselves and lived with the taxpayer for more than half the year; or someone who is physically or mentally unable to take care of themselves and lived with the taxpayer for six months."

You must also be living in the U.S. to claim this credit.

Two sisters one younger and other older are very happy to arrived at new home
iStock

There is one other requirement for claiming this credit. According to the IRS, you—or your spouse, if you are filing jointly—must have lived in the U.S. for more than half of 2021 to claim the Child and Dependent Care Credit. The tax agency considers this to be the 50 states or Washington, D.C., for the purposes of the qualifying requirements.

"Your main home can be any location where you regularly live," the IRS explains. "Your main home may be your house, apartment, mobile home, shelter, temporary lodging, or other location and doesn't need to be the same physical location throughout the tax year. If you're temporarily away from your main home because of illness, education, business, or vacation, you're generally treated as living in your main home during that time."

RELATED: The IRS Just Warned Taxpayers to Never Take This Deduction.

Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • exterior of a home depot store
    exterior of a home depot store
    Smarter Living

    This Product Sold at Home Depot Is Recalled

    It could cause burn injuries.

  • robber breaking into house
    robber breaking into house
    Smarter Living

    This Makes Your Home a Target for Burglars

    Don't leave it in plain sight.

  • Hayley Mills photographed in 1960
    Hayley Mills photographed in 1960
    Culture

    See Former Disney Child Star Hayley Mills Now

    The "Parent Trap" actor is now a grandma of four.

  • Delta planes sitting on the runway
    Delta planes sitting on the runway
    Travel

    Delta Is Finally Letting Passengers Do This

    Passengers who have long felt left out will rejoice.

  • A person filling a car up with gas at a service station
    A person filling a car up with gas at a service station
    Smarter Living

    Here's How High Gas Prices Could Get

    They just reached a record-breaking new level.

  • Young woman at the airport checking for the flight
    Young woman at the airport checking for the flight
    Travel

    Airlines Are Warning People About This

    Here's why you should prepare for rising prices.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group