7 Ways to Increase Your Savings as Prices Rise

There is one silver lining to inflation and rising interest rates on mortgages: There is no better time to save. When the Federal Reserve increases interest rates, banks usually offer a higher yield on savings to attract new customers – which means the more you save right now, the more you will earn later. Here are key ways to increase your savings in the face of rising prices.

1 Cancel Subscription Services and Memberships You Aren't Using

According to Bankrate, canceling unnecessary subscription services and memberships can help you save big. Maybe you signed up for a streaming service to watch a show that is no longer on. Or maybe you joined a gym but haven't gone in months. They suggest going through all your financial statements and figuring out how much you are wasting on monthly services you aren't using.

2 Switch to a New Cell Phone Plan

Nerd Wallet recommends changing your cell phone plan. This doesn't necessarily mean switching to a new service. There are lots of other ways to save. For example, swap to a newer, cheaper plan, sign up for autopay and paperless statements to save an additional $5 to $10 per month, per line, or remove insurance.

3 Use a Cash Back Credit Card

If you aren't using a cash-back credit card, get one now. "Look for a card that offers cashback on your biggest spending categories, such as groceries, gas or dining," recommends Forbes. However, don't let your balance accrue interest charges. Pay it off every month.

4 Set Up Automatic Bill Pay

To avoid any overdue charges, set up automatic payments, recommends Bankrate. "While this might amount to just $5 here or $10 there, those fees quickly add up. Credit card late fees can be a lot more expensive," they say.

5 Use the 30-Day Rule to Make Purchases

Delay purchases with the 30-day rule, recommends Nerd Wallet. By giving yourself a "cooling-off period" between wanting something and making a purchase, you will avoid impulse buys. You might even be able to wait out a coupon code or sale.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

6 Switch Banks

Switching banks can save you money, especially because your bank might be charging you hidden account fees. Some banks will even give you a bonus for switching, says Bankrate.

7 Open a High-Yield Savings Account

Boost your savings by opening a high-yield savings account earning a competitive interest rate. You can also automate your savings by scheduling automatic transfers or sending a percentage of your paycheck straight to this account, says Forbes