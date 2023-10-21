Smarter Living

7 Ways to Increase Your Savings as Prices Rise

Here are easy ways to save more money and earn more interest.

By Leah Groth
October 21, 2023
There is one silver lining to inflation and rising interest rates on mortgages: There is no better time to save. When the Federal Reserve increases interest rates, banks usually offer a higher yield on savings to attract new customers – which means the more you save right now, the more you will earn later. Here are key ways to increase your savings in the face of rising prices. 

1
Cancel Subscription Services and Memberships You Aren't Using

A TV showing the Disney+ platform
According to Bankrate, canceling unnecessary subscription services and memberships can help you save big. Maybe you signed up for a streaming service to watch a show that is no longer on. Or maybe you joined a gym but haven't gone in months. They suggest going through all your financial statements and figuring out how much you are wasting on monthly services you aren't using. 

2
Switch to a New Cell Phone Plan

Woman Drinking Coffee While on Her Phone
Nerd Wallet recommends changing your cell phone plan. This doesn't necessarily mean switching to a new service. There are lots of other ways to save. For example, swap to a newer, cheaper plan, sign up for autopay and paperless statements to save an additional $5 to $10 per month, per line, or remove insurance.  

3
Use a Cash Back Credit Card

man looking at credit card statement on phone
If you aren't using a cash-back credit card, get one now. "Look for a card that offers cashback on your biggest spending categories, such as groceries, gas or dining," recommends Forbes. However, don't let your balance accrue interest charges. Pay it off every month. 

4
Set Up Automatic Bill Pay

Young woman in glasses using laptop sitting at desk
To avoid any overdue charges, set up automatic payments, recommends Bankrate. "While this might amount to just $5 here or $10 there, those fees quickly add up. Credit card late fees can be a lot more expensive," they say. 

5
Use the 30-Day Rule to Make Purchases

Woman thinking
Delay purchases with the 30-day rule, recommends Nerd Wallet. By giving yourself a "cooling-off period" between wanting something and making a purchase, you will avoid impulse buys. You might even be able to wait out a coupon code or sale.

6
Switch Banks

A person signs a document at a counter in a bank.
Switching banks can save you money, especially because your bank might be charging you hidden account fees. Some banks will even give you a bonus for switching, says Bankrate.

7
Open a High-Yield Savings Account

woman over 50 using laptop
Boost your savings by opening a high-yield savings account earning a competitive interest rate. You can also automate your savings by scheduling automatic transfers or sending a percentage of your paycheck straight to this account, says Forbes

