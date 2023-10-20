Walmart and Aldi Slashing Grocery Prices Amid Inflation, Starting Nov. 1

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Most of us can agree on at least one thing these days: Our grocery bills are way more expensive than we'd like them to be. Inflation climbed high over the last year, forcing food prices up and making things quite costly for consumers. With that in mind, two popular grocery chains are trying to help customers save with new deals for November. Read on to find out more about Walmart and Aldi slashing grocery prices, starting next month.

Inflation is still higher than expected.

Inflation hit a record high in June 2022 when consumer prices went up by 9.1 percent—the largest increase the U.S. had seen in 40 years. But while it has fallen since then, it is still much higher than expected.

According to the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), inflation rose to 3.7 percent last month. That was higher than what growth economists were anticipating for Sept. 2023, causing concern among consumers, who have become more worried about inflation amid the recent resumption of student loans, CNN reported.

Walmart and Aldi are slashing grocery prices in November.

Grocery prices in particular increased 2.4 percent over the last year in Sept. 2023, according to the BLS. To tackle this issue, both Walmart and Aldi have just announced plans to slash food costs for customers this Thanksgiving.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

In an Oct. 18 press release, Walmart said that 92 percent of its shoppers have expressed "some level of concern about inflation and how it will impact holiday celebrations."

Aldi expressed a similar sentiment about "high food prices" in its own press release from Oct. 18.

"With inflation still looming, we're providing shoppers extra relief to make the holidays a time for celebration, not stress," Dave Rinaldo, president of Aldi, said in a statement.

Walmart's savings will end after Christmas.

Walmart announced that it would be "removing inflation" on some of it grocery prices starting Nov. 1. The big-box retailer is doing so in order to "offer a traditional Thanksgiving meal on customers' favorite brands at an even lower price than last year, making it even easier and more affordable for customers to set their holiday table," according to the release.

Next month, Walmart customers will be able to choose between two discounted Thanksgiving meal options. Both meals will include popular foods like ham, stuffing, pumpkin pie, and turkey for under $1 per pound, but one will have ingredients for customers who prefer to cook from scratch, while the other will be more geared to those who like "convenient, read-to-bake options." These savings will be valid through Dec. 26.

"Saving money remains a top priority for our customers, and this holiday season, we're building on the investments we made last year knowing they need it now more than ever," John Furner, president and CEO of Walmart U.S., said in a statement. "We're better positioned than ever before to deliver on our purpose, to help customers save money and live better, especially during the most exciting time of the year."

Aldi's are set to last through the end of the year.

Like Walmart, Aldi is also kickstarting its holidays savings on Nov. 1. But you'll get a little extra time: The German retailer's "price reductions will run until the end of the year," according to its release. During this time, Aldi customers will see prices in stores lowered by up to 50 percent on over 70 classic holiday products.

"These items include seasonal favorites like gravy, potatoes, green beans, cranberries, and pumpkin pie, as well as staples such as butter and flour," the retailer said.

For example, Aldi will be reducing the price of Chef's Cupboard French Fried Onions from $2.89 to $1.79, Baking Brie from $7.49 to $5.19, and Baker's Corner Pumpkin Pie Mix from $2.69 to $1.89.

