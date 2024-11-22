Skip to content
Etiquette
Ina Garten Reveals the No. 1 Worst Drink to Serve at a Party—And What to Have Instead

Ensure you're the host with the most at your next cocktail party.

closeup view of three people toasting with red cocktails
iStock
Dana Schulz
By Dana SchulzNov 22, 2024
If you spent any time on social media during the pandemic, you'll probably remember the viral videos of Ina Garten drinking cocktails the size of her head (all in good fun, of course). So, you know the cookbook author takes her libations seriously—which is why we trust her advice regarding what drinks to serve at a party and, more importantly, what not to serve.

RELATED: Ina Garten Reveals the No. 1 Worst Hostess Gift—And What to Bring Instead.

Garten's number one no-no is serving cocktails that must be made individually.

"Most cocktail recipes are for one drink, which drives me crazy," she said in an interview with Bon Appétit. "I always choose drinks that you can make in a pitcher and set on the bar so everyone can help themselves."

This not only ensures that guests don't have to wait around for a drink refill but also that the host can socialize instead of serving as a mixologist.

In many of her cookbooks, Garten notes one of her favorite cocktail party tricks: Put the glasses in the freezer before serving so the drinks will be extra cold and crisp without needing ice cubes.

If you're not going with a pre-made cocktail, Garten has another tip, which she shared in her 2020 cookbook Modern Comfort Food.

"When I invite friends for a small dinner party, I set up a bar in the living room so everyone can mix their own drinks," she wrote.

Similarly, she told readers about a large cocktail party fundraiser that she hosted at her home in East Hampton.

"I decided to do it in a more modern way that kept things fun and casual," she recounted. "In the library, I set up a bar table with a huge silver tub of ice packed with bottles of California rosé and sparkling water. I set out all-purpose stemmed wine glasses and let everyone help themselves."

"Because I'd kept things simple—and didn't have to worry about plating the hors d'oeuvres or refilling everyone's glasses—I had fun, too!" she added.

RELATED: Martha Stewart Reveals Her Top 3 Hosting Tips—And the 1 Thing to Never Do.

If you're unsure of what wine or liquor to serve, Garten shared some advice on her website.

"I usually have Scotch, vodka, bourbon and gin, and it's always good to have a red and white wine on hand. For mixed drinks, I would stock tonic, club soda and ginger ale. And if you have room for more, add what you think your friends like to drink-- rum, tequila, etc.," she wrote.


