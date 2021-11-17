Why Iman Says She'll Never Remarry After Husband David Bowie's Death

No matter how much time has passed since he died, David Bowie will always be Iman's spouse. In a new interview with People, the supermodel explained that even though Bowie passed away five years ago, she'll never see him as her "late husband," but just her husband. Iman also shared that she will never remarry following her 24-year marriage to the musician and opened up about their love story, which began in 1990. Read on to find out why Iman says she will never wed again and to learn more about how this celebrity couple came to be.

Iman and Bowie fell in love in the early '90s.

In her interview with People, Iman explained that she met Bowie when she briefly lived in Los Angeles in 1990. "I had never intended to move there. It's not one of my favorite places," she said. "It's so vast but I personally believe now that was my destiny. My destiny was calling me to get there so I could meet David."

Iman added that Bowie "properly wooed me," including sending flowers to her hotel room in Paris when she went there to walk in a fashion show and meeting her at the airport when she returned. "Early on, we were walking down the street and my shoelace came undone and he got on his knees to tie it for me and I thought he's the one," she shared.

They got married two years later.

Iman and Bowie got married first in Switzerland in April 1992 and then two months later had a wedding in Italy. Speaking with Hello! magazine in 2000, Bowie said, "My attraction to her was immediate and all-encompassing. I couldn't sleep for the excitement of our first date. That she would be my wife, in my head, was a done deal. I'd never gone after anything in my life with such passion in all my life. I just knew she was the one."

Iman will never marry anyone else.

Iman told People that when her and Bowie's 21-year-old daughter, Alexandria Jones, asked if she would ever get married again, she had a clear answer. "I said 'No, I will not,'" the supermodel explained. "I still feel married. Someone a few years ago referred to David as my late husband and I said 'No, he's not my late husband. He's my husband.'"

Iman explained that the reason is simple: her love for him isn't gone. "I definitely feel his presence, especially when I look out over the glorious sunsets at our home because David loves sunsets," the 66-year-old model explained. "So in that way he is ever present. Through my memory, my love lives."

She tries to keep the happy memories alive.

Iman admitted to People that "there are days that are harder than others," but, she explained, "the memories are not all sad of why the person isn't here. The memories are now of great it was." She added, "Sometimes I have to remind myself that I had 26 years. So I have that to sustain me."

Iman also keeps Bowie's memory alive for the over 800 thousand people who follow her on Instagram. She frequently posts about his music and old photos of them together.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar in January, Iman talked about how much of a presence her husband still is in her life. "David is in our hearts and minds on a daily basis, for all of us," she said, referring to her family. "You know, this was my true love." She also said what she now echoes in the new interview: "My daughter once asked me if I would ever marry again and I said, 'never.'"

