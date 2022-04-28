Hugh Grant Said This Co-Star "Wanted to Kill" Him

In everything from his period pieces to his rom-coms, Hugh Grant has co-starred with many other major movie stars over the years. But he didn't get along with all of them. This isn't to say that the Bridget Jones star had huge dust-ups on set or holds a grudge against any of his co-stars, but he is convinced that some of them have disliked him. In fact, he said that he's sure one particular castmate "wanted to kill" him when they acted together in a 1995 film. Read on to see which co-star Grant says "hated" him and to find out how that co-star responded to the claim.

They worked together on a period film.

In a 2018 interview with People's The Jess Cagle Show, Grant claimed that Robert Downey Jr., his co-star in 1995's Restoration, "hated" him. The film is about a doctor, played by Downey, who joins the court of King Charles II (Sam Neill) in the 1600s and enters into an arranged marriage. Grant plays a portrait painter in the movie.

Grant said Downey hated him at first glance.

In the interview, Grant was asked for thoughts or memories about a wide variety of co-stars and when Downey was brought up, he responded, "Hated me. Hated Me. We did a thing called Restoration, and he took one look at me and wanted to kill me." Asked why Downey would have taken such an immediate dislike to him, Grant said, "I don't know. I was so hurt."

Grant also said that he thought his Music and Lyric's co-star Drew Barrymore "did hate [him] a bit." He added, "But I admired her." The actor went on to explain, "We just were very different human beings. She was very LA, and I was a grumpy old Londoner."

Downey publicly called Grant "a jerk."

As reported by People, Downey actually did share his feelings on Grant with the public. According to the magazine, not long after filming Restoration, he told a journalist, "I kinda think he's a jerk. Don't know, I just think he is. My personal experience with him is I think he's this kind of self-important, kind of, like, boring flash-in-the-pan [expletive] Brit."

Downey reached out over Twitter.

About a week after the 2018 interview came out, Downey responded to what Grant said on Twitter.

"A lot has happened over two decades!" the Iron Man actor wrote. "I respect how Mr. Grant has matured as an artist & voice against violations of privacy. Let's break bread together soon @HackedOffHugh! #burythehatchet2018.

Downey is referring to the fact that Grant has campaigned against privacy intrusions from the tabloids, stemming back to a situation involving his phone being hacked—a common practice in the U.K.

Grant wrote back and settled the feud.

Grant saw Downey's tweet, and responded, "Thanks, @RobertDowneyJr. Nice way to kick off the year. And yes- if you're in London come by and break bread. Won't be easy as my 5 year old bakes it, but you seem strong. Respect. #burythehatchet2018."

