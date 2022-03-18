Harrison Ford Wouldn't Make Eye Contact With This Co-Star, Reports Say

Do you remember the movie Hollywood Homicide? It would be a surprise if you did. The 2003 buddy cop comedy is not one of Harrison Ford's more popular projects from his long career. But, it has a place in Hollywood history thanks to the feud that supposedly happened on set. Apparently, Ford and his co-star Josh Hartnett got along so poorly that Ford refused to look the other actor in the eye.

Unlike other on-set feuds, Ford and Hartnett's isn't particularly well documented, and there was no back-and-forth on social media like there is between some stars who have beef with each other today. That said, Hartnett did confirm back when the movie came out that his relationship with his co-star was strained. Read on to find out more about this piece of movie drama.

Hollywood Homicide did not get good reviews.

In Hollywood Homicide, Ford and Hartnett play two detectives investigating the murders of a rap group. Ford's character was a cop who had been on the job for a long time, while Hartnett's greener officer was more interested in becoming an actor.

Their characters were already supposed to clash, but it seems like the actors' behind-the-scenes issues may have translated to the screen, too. The Washington Post's review of the movie reads, "The two have so little chemistry, even for a movie about partners who have no chemistry … that every scene between them, and that's most every scene, feels like a screen test or, at best, a rehearsal."

The stars reportedly couldn't stand to look at each other.

According to reports, Hartnett and Ford couldn't look each other in the eye and didn't get along while promoting the movie, either. Yahoo! UK reports that Ford would call Hartnett a "punk", and Hartnett called Ford and "old fart," though these quotes are unconfirmed by either star.

RELATED: For more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Hartnett spoke out about the situation.

According to Contact Music, in 2003, Harnett said of working with Ford, "There were times we would end up just sitting in the car when we were supposed to be doing a scene and neither of us would say anything for like an hour." He added that he thinks their dynamic improved by the end of production. "I think there was a testing period I had to endure. But we ended up getting along near the end," he said.

In what was perhaps evidence of that, the two presented together at the 2003 MTV Movie awards and joked around on stage.

Ford has a reputation for being grumpy.

Ford is a beloved actor but also has a reputation for being somewhat prickly, especially thanks to interviews in which he can be pretty blunt. So it's not too shocking that he'd reportedly be so open about his dislike for a co-star. But, with the movie being shot nearly 20 years ago, definitely don't expect either him nor Hartnett to share anything more about their working relationship now.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

However, if you want to see Ford deal with a feud head-on—and show off his sense of humor—here's him settling things with Chewbacca.

