How to Remove Gel Nail Polish the Right Way

Popping into a salon and coming out with freshly done nails can leave you feeling confident and refreshed. But like most things in life, a manicure doesn't last forever. When it's time to take the color off, you typically reach for your trusty nail polish remover—but that's not always enough to do the trick. If you opted for a gel manicure during your last visit, you might be wondering how to remove gel nail polish safely, without damaging your nails. Thankfully, experts say the process isn't too complicated. Read on for a step-by-step guide.

RELATED: What Happens to Your Nails If You Never Take a Break Between Gel Manicures.

What Is Gel Nail Polish?

Unlike traditional nail polish, gel polish is cured under an ultraviolet (UV) or light-emitting diode (LED) light. This "creates a durable, long-lasting finish," explains Rianna Basurto, director of marketing and brand development at Bellacures. As a result, your manicure lasts longer and is less likely to chip.

It also requires less maintenance, lasts up to three weeks without chipping or peeling, and dries in minutes. So, if you're often impatient waiting under the fans for your nails or toes to dry, switching to a gel polish might be a good move.

Why Is Gel Nail Polish Hard to Remove?

Gel nail polish bonds more strongly to the nail and cures to a hard finish, which makes the removal process a bit more complicated.

"Gel polish is more challenging to remove than regular nail polish because of its composition and the curing process," Basurto shares. "The polish forms a hard, protective layer on the nail surface that binds strongly to the nail. This bond makes it resistant to the standard nail polish removers that easily dissolve regular nail polish."

She adds, "The durability and longevity that make gel polish so appealing also means that a more intensive removal process is required to break down and safely remove the hardened layers."

RELATED: 5 Ways You're Ruining Your Nails, Estheticians Say.

How Do You Remove Gel Nail Polish?

When a gel manicure starts to grow out, you might be tempted to peel the thicker layers off. But it's imperative to resist the urge, as doing so can remove a layer of your natural nail, leaving it brittle and weak.

If your manicure is on its last legs, experts recommend following these six steps.

1. File the top layer.

First things first, you need to file the top layer of your nail polish.

"This breaks the seal and allows the remover to penetrate the polish more effectively," says Tina Le, celebrity manicurist and nail expert.

2. Soak in acetone.

Next, soak cotton balls in acetone and apply them to the top of each nail.

Basurto recommends using 100 percent acetone, as regular nail polish remover might not be strong enough.

RELATED: 5 Tips for the Perfect Manicure After 60.

3. Wrap in aluminum foil and wait.

From there, wrap each finger with aluminum foil to hold the cotton balls in place. (The standard foil you have in the kitchen works just fine, but it helps if you cut it into smaller squares ahead of time!)

Allow your nails to soak for 10 to 15 minutes, Le says.

4. Take off the foil and gently remove the polish.

After the 10 to 15 minutes is up, it's time to gently remove the tinfoil and cotton from your nails.

"After soaking, the gel polish should start to lift off the nail," Le says. "Use a cuticle pusher or an orange stick to gently push off the loosened polish. Avoid scraping too hard to prevent damage to your natural nails."

5. Buff and moisturize.

Once the polish is removed, wash your hands and lightly buff your nails to remove any remaining polish residue. You can also apply cuticle oil or a moisturizer "to nourish and hydrate the nails," Basurto suggests.

Le specifically recommends Blossom Cuticle Oil, which has vegan, clean ingredients.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"It leaves your cuticles hydrated and smelling beautiful," she says.

6. Apply a strengthening top coat.

There is a chance that your nails may feel weaker after removing your gel nail polish. To combat this, Basurto says you can apply a nail-strengthening top coat as a final step.

RELATED: Dermatologist Shares "Nail Sign You Should Never Ignore" in New Video.

Wrapping Up

It's easy enough to remove your gel manicure at home, but you can also opt to have it professionally removed at the salon.

Your nail tech will have the appropriate tools to remove the gel polish, ensuring that you don't accidentally damage your nails or nail beds. However, keep in mind that many salons do charge for the removal service.

Best Life is your go-to source for the best beauty advice. Visit us again soon for more helpful tips on keeping your nails looking and feeling great.