If You Have This Hostess Product at Home, Throw It Out Now, FDA Warns

This delicious bakery item could be dangerously contaminated.

By Allie Hogan
August 17, 2021
Hostess is a beloved brand that's been tantalizing our tastebuds with sweet treats and yummy bakery offerings since 1919. It's trusted by parents nationwide, many of whom feel a nostalgic attachment to slipping the sweets they grew up with into their kids' lunch bags. But if you're a Hostess fan, you should know that two of the brand's popular products were just recalled due to the risk of listeria and salmonella. Read on to make sure you don't have any of these baked goods in your home.

Hostess recalled some of its hot dog and hamburger buns.

Hostess soft white hamburger buns
Hostess Brands via the U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Now that we're in the midst of summer barbecue season, you likely have meats in the freezer, buns in the pantry, and condiments galore in the fridge. However, if you've purchased Hostess Brands hot dog or hamburger buns, check the packaging, because you could be at risk of severe illness.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that on Aug. 13, Hostess Brands recalled certain shipments of two of their popular bread products, Hostess Soft White Hamburger Buns and Hostess Soft White Hot Dog Buns. The items have been recalled after Hostess learned about an issue with the company's co-manufacturer, Best Harvest Bakeries. The recall is in effect out of an abundance of caution due to the potential that the items could be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes and Salmonella. So far, Hostess Brands has not received any reports of illness linked to these products.

If you have these buns, throw them out immediately or return them for a refund.

Hostess Brands soft white hot dog buns
Hostess Brands via the U.S. Food and Drug Administration

This recall only pertains to certain Hostess Soft White Hamburger Buns and Soft White Hot Dog Buns. The potentially contaminated items were sold at various stores throughout the U.S., with best-by dates between Aug. 13 and Oct. 14. The full list of affected items can be found in the statement. The FDA urges anyone who has purchased one of the recalled breads to "immediately dispose of the product or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund."

Signs of listeriosis include fever and diarrhea.

Sick young woman lying on the couch and holding her head with hand. Ill woman lying on the sofa with high temperature.
iStock

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that is especially dangerous for pregnant women, newborns, people over the age of 65, and those with weakened immune systems, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Listeria monocytogenes can result in listeriosis, a serious infection that affects about 1,600 people every year, with around 260 dying of the disease, according to the CDC.

Common symptoms of listeriosis include fever and diarrhea. However, the CDC notes that this kind of listeriosis is rarely diagnosed since the symptoms are similar to other food-borne illnesses. Some people experience invasive listeriosis, which includes more severe symptoms, such as a headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, convulsions, fever, and muscle aches. People with invasive listeriosis tend to report symptoms one to four weeks after consuming contaminated food, with some seeing symptoms start as soon as the same day as exposure or as late as 70 days after exposure.

Signs of salmonella infection include chills, cramps, and a headache.

Man with stomach pain
Shutterstock

Similar to listeriosis, salmonella poisoning is more dangerous in young children, elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems. However, anyone can experience symptoms of the illness. According to the Mayo Clinic, common signs of salmonella infection include nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, fever, chills, headache, and bloody stool. Most people begin experiencing symptoms within eight to 72 hours after consumption, and these symptoms generally last between two and seven days.

