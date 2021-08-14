If You Bought This at Walmart, Don't Eat It, FDA Warns

If you have a party or gathering coming up this weekend and got a special dessert to celebrate, it may be time to double check the package. A cookie company recently announced the recall of one of its items, which was specifically sold at certain Walmart stores around the U.S. On Aug. 13, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) posted a notice about the recall that could affect Walmart shoppers in almost half of U.S. states. Read on to find out what you shouldn't be eating right now.

Jimmy's Cookies is recalling a lot of its Marketside Chocolate Candy Cookie Cake, sold at Walmart.

According to the FDA's recall notice, Jimmy's Cookies Marketside Chocolate Candy Cookie Cake, the item in question, was sold at certain Walmart locations all over the U.S. It's packed in a 12" x 12" container with a clear lid and a black and gold diamond label.

The lot that's affected by the recall is 1133, so look for "LOT# 1133" printed in black ink on the top of the package, as well as the UPC code 0074736651210.

The cookie cake may contain undeclared peanuts.

The recall came about after it was discovered that the cookie cake may contain peanuts. "Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company's processes," the recall notice states. "People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product."

But the cookie cake's packaging does not disclose that fact. Peanuts are among the "big 8" allergens in the U.S., which the FDA has deemed the most common. The others are milk, eggs, fish, shellfish, tree nuts, soy, and wheat. The FDA's Food Allergen Label and Consumer Protection Act (FALCPA) requires food manufacturers to disclose the presence or potential presence of any of the aforementioned allergens in all of their packaged products, which Jimmy's Cookies failed to do.

Luckily, no illnesses were reported at the time the recall was issued.

The cookie cake in question was sold in nearly half of U.S. states.

According to the recall notice, the cookie cake that could contain undeclared peanuts at Walmart was sold in 23 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin, and West Virginia.

The cookie cake should be returned to the Walmart where you bought it from.

If you have a peanut allergy, be sure to stay away from this Walmart cookie cake in question. The FDA says don't eat it and instead return it to Walmart for a full refund.

Anyone with questions about the recall can call Jimmy's Cookies at (973) 779-8500 ext. 205 on Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET.

