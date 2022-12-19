While some of us use our New Year's resolutions for self-improvement, others are more focused on what's around us—and what better excuse than the new year to give your home a makeover? The colder weather and influx of retail gift cards over the holidays make it the perfect time to head to our favorite home stores and stock up on new décor and furniture. But some shoppers may have a harder time doing so as we roll into 2023, because multiple popular home chains, including HomeGoods, are gearing up to close locations. Read on to find out which companies are shuttering stores, starting Friday.

READ THIS NEXT: Beloved Mall Chains Including Dillard's Are Closing Stores, Starting Dec. 31.

HomeGoods is set to close at least one location soon.

One of the most well-known home décor chains is planning to cut a store from its lineup.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

The HomeGoods in Ashburn, Virginia, is set to shutter permanently sometime in the near future, The Burn reported on Dec. 16. According to the local news outlet, the company's 25,000-square foot space at the Ashbrook Commons is now listed as "available for lease."

But it's not all bad news for local residents: The Ashburn HomeGoods is closing as a new location opens in the nearby town of Leesburg. And there are also two other HomeGoods located close by in Sterling and South Riding, The Burn reported.

According to the news outlet, an official closing date for the Ashburn store and an official opening date for the Leesburg store have not been set—although both are expected to happen sometime in the new year.

Best Life reached out to HomeGoods for more information on the closure, but has not yet heard back.

Another home store is likely to shutter even sooner.

Dirla Furniture and More in Springfield, Missouri, will be closing its doors for good this week, the Springfield News-Leader reported on Dec. 13. According to the newspaper, the store has been selling furniture and home décor items for more than 12 years, but is no longer able to do as a result of labor costs and a decline in sales.

"We're just not getting enough traffic to really justify keeping it open," owner Jim Taylor told the Springfield News-Leader.

Taylor said Dirla Furniture and More will close permanently on Dec. 23, and the store is currently holding a liquidation sale.

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Bed Bath & Beyond is gearing up to close more locations.

Bed Bath & Beyond is another home store with closures on the horizon—but this isn't exactly news. Back in August, the company announced that it would be closing 150 of its approximately 1,000 stores.

On Dec. 16, it was reported that the only remaining Bed Bath & Beyond in Staten Island, New York, would be shuttering soon, despite not being initially named as one of the 150 closures, according to SILive.com.

"As part of our previously announced closing of approximately 150 underperforming stores in support of our current optimization strategy, Bed Bath & Beyond has decided to close the Staten Island, New York, location in the coming months," a spokesperson confirmed to Best Life in a statement. "We previously shared this information with our valued Associates. While the decision to close a store is always a difficult one, Bed Bath & Beyond looks forward to serving area customers at nearby stores in Elizabeth, New Jersey, Iselin, New Jersey, or Brooklyn, New York."

Another popular chain is closing multiple stores as well.

But Bath & Beyond is not the only chain with multiple closures planned. On Dec. 18, The Pleasanton Weekly reported that the Big Lots in Dublin, California, will be closing permanently in the new year. According to the newspaper, the location now has a large "store closing" banner outside and representatives have said operations will stop completely in January.

It had already been reported that at least two other Big Lots stores in California will also close that month. Joshua Chaney, Big Lots' public representative, confirmed that its store in Ridgecrest, California, will close permanently in January, The Ridgecrest Daily Independent reported on Dec. 14. And Chaney confirmed that the Big Lots store in Citrus Heights, California, is also set to close then, the Sacramento Business Journal reported on Dec. 7.

Best Life reached out to Big Lots for more information, including exact dates for the closures, but has not yet heard back.

There are almost certainly even more closures to come. During a Dec. 1 earnings call, Jonathan Ramsden, executive vice president, CFO, and administrative officer for Big Lots, said that the retailer has "an accelerated number of closures" planned. According to Ramsden, the closures are intended to help Big Lots increase revenue.

"The closures this year will end up being somewhat higher than the openings," he said. "Going forward, we would hope and expect to return to a normalized level of closures, but we'll certainly continue to look closely at underperforming stores."