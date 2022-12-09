With the holidays fast approaching and inflation still hitting hard, many of us are searching high and low for any deals we can snag. For some people, this could soon be a little harder. Off-price retailers are the obvious go-to when you're trying to buy at a deep discount. Now, major companies like Family Dollar and Marshalls are closing some locations for good. Read on to learn about all the discount stores on their way out, starting Dec. 17.

READ THIS NEXT: Thrift Stores Including Goodwill Are Closing Locations, Starting Dec. 23.

Family Dollar is closing stores later this month.

Family Dollar is reducing its retail footprint in December. The dollar store chain is closing a store in Huntingburg, Indiana, in about a week, the Dubois County Free Press reported. According to the newspaper, the Huntingburg Family Dollar store will shutter permanently on Dec. 17.

And that's not the only one of the retailer's stores closing. Family Dollar is also shuttering its store in Little Chute, Wisconsin, this month, Kauna Community News reported. According to the news outlet, the last day of operation for this Family Dollar location will also be Dec. 17.

Donny Anderson, the store's manager, confirmed the closure in a post on the Kaukauna Community Group's Facebook page. "It is with a heavy heart that I announce that the Little Chute Family Dollar store is closing," Anderson wrote. "We would like to thank from the bottom of our hearts the community of Little Chute, and the surrounding areas for the many, many years of supporting our store."

Best Life reached out to Family Dollar for more information about the closures, but has not yet heard back.

Marshalls is also planning a closure.

Another off-price retailer, Marshalls, is set to shutter a store in Minneapolis, the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal reported on Dec. 8. A spokesperson for the company confirmed the closure in an emailed statement to Best Life and said the store is expected to close permanently on Jan. 14.

"We are always assessing and reviewing our real estate strategies, and our decision to close this store reflects that thinking," Marshalls said in its statement. "We are grateful for the loyalty of our Minneapolis customers and invite them to visit our nearby stores to continue to find great values, including the Marshalls in Roseville and the T.J. Maxx in Saint Paul."

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Another major company is closing locations.

Big Lots is also joining the ranks of store closures for the new year. A favorite destination for deals, the retailer is closing a location in Citrus Heights, California, the Sacramento Business Journal reported on Dec. 7. Big Lots spokesperson Josh Chaney confirmed to the newspaper that the Citrus Heights store will close sometime in January.

Best Life reached out to the company to see if an exact date has been announced, but has not yet heard back.

"We review our store portfolio on an ongoing basis and sometimes decide, for a variety of business reasons, to close or relocate," Chaney told the Sacramento Business Journal.

And that's not the only Big Lots closure on the horizon. During a Dec. 1 earnings call, Jonathan Ramsden, the company's executive vice president, chief financial officer, and administrative officer, said that the retailer actually has "an accelerated number of closures" planned. The closures will help Big Lots increase revenue, according to Ramsden.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"The closures this year will end up being somewhat higher than the openings," he said. "Going forward, we would hope and expect to return to a normalized level of closures, but we'll certainly continue to look closely at underperforming stores."

One discount chain is going out of business completely.

While Family Dollar, Marshalls, and Big Lots are only closing select locations, one discount chain is planning to shutter all of its stores.

Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress is going out of business completely, Furniture Today reported. According to the trade journal, the St. Louis-based discount retailer will permanently close all eight of its stores. Weekends Only currently has five locations in Missouri: Bridgeton, South County, St. Peters, West County, and Springfield. The company also operates one store in Fairview Heights, Illinois, and two Indiana stores in Castleton and Greenwood.

Weekends Only is closing because current CEO Tom Phillips is retiring. "We are so grateful for the many team members who worked with us and the customers we have been fortunate to serve," Phillips said, per Furniture Today. "There has been so much change in our industry over the past few years and given the storm of challenges retailers face, now is a right time to retire and celebrate the success and good fortune we've had in the business."

The retailer is working with Planned Furniture Promotions to handle its liquidation and going-out-of-business sales. Officials for the furniture promotion company told Furniture Today in November that an exact date has not been set for closures, but that sales are expected to begin in January.

Best Life reached out to Planned Furniture Promotions for more information, but has not yet heard back.