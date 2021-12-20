Millions of U.S. residents have received stimulus checks from the government to help offset financial burdens that were brought on by the COVID pandemic. Three payments were given out over the last two years, with each round being worth up to $1,200, $600, and $1,400 for eligible recipients. Since the last round was sent out in March, many people have held out hope for another check, especially as COVID continues to circulate this winter. While most financial experts have warned that the U.S. is unlikely to send out a fourth stimulus, you could potentially receive more money from the government ahead of the holidays, depending on where you live. Read on to find out which seven states are offering some residents additional payments right now.

RELATED: If You Get This Message from Your Bank, Contact Authorities, FBI Says.

1 California

Some California residents might receive a $1,100 stimulus check this December. According to The Sacramento Bee, the state is still sending out Golden State Stimulus checks to eligible residents, which it started sending in October. To qualify for this latest round, you must have made less than $75,000 for the 2020 tax year, filed your 2020 taxes by Oct. 15, been a California resident for more than half of 2020, and not be claimed as a dependent by a taxpayer. Some people might have already received their payments, but mailed paper checks have been sent out based on the last three digits of the ZIP code on your 2020 tax return. Residents in three different zip codes have mailing timeframes scheduled throughout the last month of 2021.

"Please allow up to three weeks to receive the paper checks once they are mailed out," the State of California Franchise Tax Board says on its website.

2 Florida

If you live in Florida, you could receive an additional check in 2021 depending on your job. The state is planning to distributing stimulus payments in December to first responders and educators who work with students, according to USA Today. The one-time payment will be for $1,000.

3 Georgia

In September, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced that all eligible sworn-in law enforcement officials and first responders in the state could receive an additional $1,000 stimulus check. Applications for this supplemental payment will be accepted through Dec. 31.

"Our law enforcement officials and first responders answered the call of duty and bravely served on the front line of our fight against COVID-19, despite the unprecedented challenges thrown their way," Kemp said in a statement. "[We] are taking yet another step in supporting our men and women in uniform and first responders by providing this well-deserved bonus."

4 Maine

The Maine Revenue Services will send disaster relief checks worth $285 to eligible Maine citizens throughout the month of December. The payment is part of the Maine Disaster Program, which was passed by Gov. Janet Mills to "support Maine people who worked amid the pandemic," according to the Maine Revenue Service.

To be eligible for this check, you must have filed a Maine individual income tax return as a full-year resident for the 2020 tax year by Oct. 31, received wages, salaries, tips, or other taxable employee pay for the year, and not be claimed as a dependent. You also have to fall below the salary threshold requirements: $150,000 if married and filing a joint return, or a qualifying widow or widower; $112,500 if filing as head of household; or $75,000 if single or married and filing separately.

RELATED: For more financial news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

5 Maryland

As part of the Maryland Relief Act of 2021, low- to moderate-income Marylanders could receive additional checks this holiday season, according to Gov. Larry Hogan's office. Families and individuals who filed for the Earned Income Tax Credit and qualify under the income requirements will receive $500 and $300 direct payments, respectively.

You are eligible if you annually earn $50,954 (or $56,844 if married/filing jointly) with three or more qualifying children; $47,440 (or $53,330 if married/filing jointly) with two qualifying children; $41,756 (or $47,646 if married/filing jointly) with one qualifying child; and $15,820 (or $21,710 if married/filing jointly) with no qualifying children.

6 Michigan

You could also receive an additional payment if you're a child care professional in Michigan. As part of its Child Care Stabilization Grant, the state is offering $1,000 bonuses to every full-time child care worker, which should be awarded as a bonus directly from their employer, according to USA Today. The checks should be issued in December.

7 Tennessee

Tennessee is giving out a $1,000 hazard pay bonus to full-time teachers and $500 to part-time educators, according to USA Today. Eligible recipients should receive their checks before Jan. 1.

RELATED: This Is How Much Money You Need to Retire in Your State, According to Data.