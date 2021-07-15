Many people are traveling for the first time in over a year this summer thanks to increased vaccinations and lifted restrictions. According to the travel booking company Koddi, hotel demand in the U.S. has rapidly increased since mid-May. But while hotels have started to roll back the changes they put in place during the height of COVID—like lifting mask mandates and reopening pools—your hotel stay might still look different than it did before the pandemic. In fact, one of the largest and most popular hotel chains in the U.S. has decided to get rid of one standard service at its hotels nationwide. Read on to find out what you will no longer be able to find at Hilton hotels.

Hilton is getting rid of daily housekeeping at its U.S. hotels.

Before the pandemic, daily housekeeping was the norm at most hotels. But Hilton has chosen to get rid of its automatic daily housekeeping services, USA Today reported. Instead, the company will be offering the service to guests only upon request. This new policy starting going into effect at some hotels on July 5.

"Our guests have told us that they have varying levels of comfort with someone entering their rooms after they have checked in," Hilton said in a statement, per Travel Weekly. "We encourage our guests to call the front desk to request room cleaning, and our team members stand ready to assist with extra towels or amenities."

Some guests say this takes away from their hotel experience.

While Hilton says this is an attempt to match guests' needs by keeping their stay as "undisturbed as possible," not all guests are happy to be re-entering the travel space with this change. Las Vegas resident Ryan Pulliam told USA Today that his recent stay at the Hotel del Coronado, a Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. beach resort, was "disappointing" at times because of the change, as he would return to a room with no clean towels, an unmade bed, and sandy floors.

"[It] was just kind of a bummer," Pulliam told the news outlet. "When little things like that don't happen, it takes away from that experience. It was something I had to be concerned about—do we have enough towels?—versus where do we go and have more fun on the trip."

The company's luxury brands will continue to provide daily housekeeping.

Hilton operates a number of different hotel brands, including luxury brands Waldorf Astoria, LXR Hotel & Resorts, and Conrad. These three hotel properties will continue to provide daily housekeeping as an automatic service. But even guests at these hotels can opt out. "Control over your stay is up to you," Hilton states on the company's website. "Guests at any of our 18 brands can tailor their housekeeping services to their comfort level by contacting the front desk."

And all Hilton hotels will continue to have full deep cleanings prior to check-in.

The heightened cleaning practices that were put in place during the pandemic will still occur before you check in to your room, however. According to Hilton, full deep cleanings will be conducted in all rooms at its hotels prior to check-in. Full deep cleanings will also be provided on every fifth day for extended stays. In addition to normal cleaning practices, the company has partnered with Reckitt, the makers of Lysol & Dettol, to provide additional disinfecting for high-touch surfaces in its hotel rooms.

"Upon your arrival, you'll have complete peace of mind that the room is clean and ready for your stay," the company assures on its website.

