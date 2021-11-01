Smarter Living

Major Grocery Stores Are Getting Rid of This Right Now

You might notice this missing on your next shopping trip.

By Kali Coleman
November 1, 2021
By Kali Coleman
November 1, 2021

Grocery shopping hasn't exactly been easy over the last two years. The COVID pandemic not only made it harder for people to leave their homes and venture into crowded grocery stores, but it also contributed to massive shortages for a number of products, from various foods to household essentials like toilet paper. At the same time, some major grocery stores have also banded together to deliberately remove certain items from shelves amid controversy. Now, multiple retailers are getting rid of another staple in stores. Read on to find out what you might notice is missing during your next grocery trip.

RELATED: This Popular Pepsi Drink Is Disappearing From Store Shelves.

Grocery stores are getting rid of deals as a result of supply chain issues.

Checking price of item in supermarket aisle
iStock

If you're hoping to score a good deal the next time you go grocery shopping, you may be disappointed. Many stores and chains have confirmed that they are curbing discounts and promotions to try to prevent products from selling out even faster amid supply chain issues, The Wall Street Journal reported. Both Bristol Farms and New Seasons Market have cut down on deals recently, according to Neil Stern, the chief executive of Good Food Holdings LLC, which operates these two grocery chains among other West Coast retail chains.

"You don't want to promote when you can't fill the products," Stern told the WSJ. According to executives, shoppers have an easier time with substituting products or switching brands when one specific product doesn't have a huge promotion occurring.

RELATED: Home Depot, Lowe's, and Other Retailers Are Pulling This From Shelves.

Promotions aren't expected to be back in full swing before Thanksgiving.

butterball frozen turkey
Shutterstock

Don't expect to score a deal on your Thanksgiving turkey either. IRI, a data analytics and market research company, reported that while promotional activity already reflects shortages, it isn't likely get better any time soon. The agency says that retailers are expected to run between 1 to 9 percent fewer promotions on Thanksgiving food necessities.

"Shoppers should expect lower levels of promotion and an increased need for substitutions. While some of these categories typically see high levels of promotion as the holidays approach, retailers will have less incentive to promote this year given the high demand and low in-stock rates," the IRI said. "As a result of availability, lesser anticipated promotional levels and continuing inflation, shoppers may need to substitute items across key Thanksgiving categories (e.g., substituting fresh for frozen desserts) or try to find their favorite products at other stores."

Food prices are also going up.

grocery cashier looking at product
iStock

You should not only expect fewer deals, but also higher prices. According to The Washington Post, shortages, bottlenecks, transportation, weather, and labor woes have all caused food prices to rise over the last year. The Labor Department reported on Oct. 14 that inflation at the wholesale level was 8.6 percent higher this year compared to Sept. 2020, making it the largest annual increase since the department started calculating this number in 2010. And since grocery stores are paying more for food, they are charging customers higher prices.

"History shows us that price adjustments are more likely to be accepted in the market when industry-wide and broad-based input cost inflation occurs," David Marberger, chief financial officer of Conagra Brands, one of the world's largest food companies, said in the company's third-quarter 2021 earnings call, per The Washington Post. "And that's the environment we see today."

RELATED: For more retail news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

And rising prices aren't expected to let up any time soon.

woman in black turtleneck buying meat
Shutterstock

Unfortunately, higher food prices aren't expected to be a short-lived phenomenon. Phil Lembert, a food industry analyst and editor of SuperMarketGuru.com, told CBS Los Angeles that customers really haven't "seen anything yet" in terms of rising food costs. "Prices are going to continue to go up for a good year and a half," he warned.

According to Lembert, the largest increases customers should expect to see are likely to be for animal-based products, "whether it's eggs or milk or pork or beef." According to The Washington Post, the costs of meat, poultry, fish, and eggs are already up 5.9 percent from 2020 and up 15.7 percent from prices in Aug. 2019.

RELATED: Target, Barnes & Noble, and Other Stores Have Pulled This From Shelves.

Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • A senior woman receiving a COVID-19 vaccine or booster from a healthcare worker
    A senior woman receiving a COVID-19 vaccine or booster from a healthcare worker
    Health

    9 in 10 Vaccinated People Have This in Common

    Experts say the number is surprisingly high.

  • Queen Elizabeth during a visit to the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory at Porton Down science park in October 2020
    Queen Elizabeth during a visit to the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory at Porton Down science park in October 2020
    Culture

    Everything We Know About the Queen's Health

    The 95-year-old royal was hospitalized last month.

  • older man and woman unpacking groceries at home
    older man and woman unpacking groceries at home
    Health

    If You Bought This at Kroger or Walmart, Toss It

    The popular purchase could be a major health risk.

  • A female traveler sitting with her luggage looking distressed
    A female traveler sitting with her luggage looking distressed
    Travel

    This Major Airline Just Canceled 2,000 Flights

    The air travel woes continue amid industry issues.

  • You Could Get Banned From Flying for Doing This
    You Could Get Banned From Flying for Doing This
    Travel

    You Could Get Banned From Flying for Doing This

    This may not get you booted from just one airline.

  • The exterior of an Apple retail store with shoppers and staff inside
    The exterior of an Apple retail store with shoppers and staff inside
    Smarter Living

    Apple Just Quietly Discontinued This Product

    The company has already pulled it from its store.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group