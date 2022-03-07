See "General Hospital" Star Jack Wagner at 62

Whether you're a fan of daytime soaps or nighttime soaps, there's a good chance you know (and love) Jack Wagner. The actor's most famous role is Frisco Jones on General Hospital, a part he has played on and off ever since 1983. He's also known for playing Dr. Peter Burns on Melrose Place and Nick Marone on The Bold and the Beautiful. Now, Wagner stars in a long-running series on Hallmark Channel, and he's popped up on some other popular shows in recent years, too.

From his career to his personal life, read on to find out more about what the soap star is up to today.

He's returned to General Hospital over the years.

Wagner first played Frisco on General Hospital from 1983 to 1987. Since then, he's returned for three more stints, most recently in 2013.

In 2012 during an appearance on Anderson Cooper's talk show, he talked about the possibility of returning. "I never say no—in daytime you never die, do you, Anderson?" Wagner said. "So, who knows. I don't know what's going to happen there, but I know that General Hospital's such a popular show, so grateful to be on there in the '80s when it was such a massive show."

He currently stars in a drama series.

Since 2014, Wagner has starred in the Hallmark Channel series When Calls the Heart. He plays the sheriff in a small town in Canada in the early 1900s. Wagner also stars in the Wedding March series of movies for Hallmark Channel.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Some of his other roles in recent years include appearances on Castle, Hot in Cleveland, and Ray Donovan. In 2012, he was a contestant on Dancing with the Stars and was eliminated second.

He's also a musician.

Wagner is a singer and has been releasing music since the '80s. His first album, All I Need, came out in 1984. Since then, he has released five more albums, with the latest, On the Porch, debuting in 2014.

One of Wagner's songs, "You and Me," was featured in The Wedding March. In a video for Hallmark Channel, he explained that he was inspired in his songwriting by the characters he's played.

"This song, when I wrote it, in all my truth, I was reflecting back about Frisco and Felicia from General Hospital," he said. "I was reflecting back to Amanda and Peter from Melrose Place. And then I was currently on The Bold and the Beautiful and I had a love triangle. And I just sat down and I wrote this song, just about all of these loves that I've had in my life, personally, and the loves that the characters I've played have had in their lives. And that's what this song is about."

He's a father of three.

Wagner was married to Kristina Wagner—who played Frisco's wife Felicia on General Hospital—from 1993 to 2006. The former couple have two children, Peter and Harrison. Additionally, Wagner has a daughter, Kerry, from a previous relationship, who he was reunited with when she was 23. Kerry's biological mother had put her up for adoption as a baby.

Kristina joined When Calls the Heart in a recurring role in 2015, meaning the exes worked together again.

"I'd say it's very unusual yet very familiar," Wagner told Hallmark Channel's Home & Family of being on set with his ex-wife. "I think we're both different people, clearly, then we were in the '80s and our lives are very different now. We certainly had a chemistry in the '80s, and I think [for] the audience that sees us on the show together it brings memories of General Hospital back, of magical characters. We've evolved as people, and I think that we have a new chemistry on this show, which is important."

