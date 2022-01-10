Susan Lucci Played Erica Kane on "All My Children." See Her Now at 75.

Even people who've never watched a soap opera in their lives know who Susan Lucci is. The daytime TV star played Erica Kane on All My Children for 41 years, from 1970 to 2011. During that time, Lucci was notorious for receiving two decades' worth of Daytime Emmy nominations before finally securing a win with her 19th nod in 1999. But, while her name is synonymous with being overlooked by an awards committee, the actor's portrayal of Erica Kane goes down in TV history regardless.

Despite how long she played her, Erica is far from Lucci's only role. The now-75-year-old actor has appeared in many TV shows and movies outside of soaps. Her All My Children days might be over, but her time in the spotlight is not. Read on to learn more about Lucci's life today.

RELATED: Linda Gray Played Sue Ellen Ewing on Dallas. See Her Now at 81.

Lucci has stayed busy since the soap opera ended.

All My Children went off the air in 2011, but Lucci didn't retire. Some of her more recent projects including the TV shows Army Wives, Hot in Cleveland, and Devious Maids, and the movie Joy. During the time she was on All My Children, Lucci also took on other roles, including appearances on Dallas and Hope & Faith. The actor also tried out reality TV as a competitor on Season 7 of Dancing with the Stars in 2008. She came in sixth place during her season.

She wrote a book.

Lucci's autobiography, All My Life: A Memoir, was published in 2011, around the time that All My Children ended. "After spending 41 years in front of the camera playing the unstoppable Erica Kane while successfully shielding and protecting my privacy and the privacy of my family, I am closing my eyes and holding my breath as I begin to peel back the curtain of my life, hoping it is the right thing to do," she writes in it (via Oprah.com). "It's a little bit scary and a lot intimidating. But if I am going to take you on this journey with me, then like everything else I do in my life, I am committed to going all the way—no limits and no self-imposed barriers holding me back."

She's passionate about fitness.

Working out is a big part of Lucci's life. She promotes the Pilates Pro Chair on QVC and also has a line of workout clothes. Lucci shared details about her diet, workout, and beauty routine in a 2018 interview with Harper's Bazaar and said, "I feel as good now as I ever did in my 20s and 30s, maybe even better physically."

For more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

She's a grandmother.

Lucci has been married to her husband, Helmut Huber, since 1969, and they have two children, Liza and Andreas Huber. She also has five grandchildren. In 2017, Lucci celebrated the birth of her grandson, Wolf, when he was welcomed by Andreas. "Beautiful baby boy Wolf," she wrote. "Even more magical than the first snowfall."

She might be returning to Pine Valley.

There have been rumors that a primetime reboot of All My Children is in the works, and Lucci commented on them in an October 2021 interview with Behind the Velvet Rope.

"I'm somebody who doesn't like to talk about something until I'm actually on the set doing it, but it was leaked that there is a show in the works called Pine Valley," she said. "It's very, very cleverly done, and it takes into account the characters who the audience loves, and it puts some new characters in there that keeps it very fresh." Asked if Erica Kane will be a part of the show, Lucci said, "They tell me, yes. And I told them, 'Yes, I'm interested.'"

RELATED: See Taxi Star Marilu Henner Now at 69.