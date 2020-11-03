Another popular American chain has filed for bankruptcy amid the coronavirus pandemic. Friendly's, the 85-year-old casual dining eatery specializing in classic American fare like hamburgers and sundaes, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Nov. 1, CNN reports. Read on for the details, and for another mainstay that's on the outs, check out This Beloved Coffee Chain Just Announced It's Filed for Bankruptcy.

Friendly's, which operates 138 restaurants in the United States, will "sell substantially all of its assets" to restaurant investment group Amici Partners Group, LLC, which operates chains including Red Mango, Smoothie Factory, and Souper Salad, the company announced in a statement.

Despite a relatively large portfolio of remaining restaurants, Friendly's will be selling its remaining assets to Amici Partners for just $2 million, Forbes reports. However, in doing so, the company hopes to avoid closing restaurants or laying off staffers. The existing sales plan is "expected to preserve the jobs of Friendly's restaurant team members, who are the heart and soul of our enterprise and have been critical to the progress we have made in transforming this iconic brand," George Michel, CEO of Friendly's' parent company FIC Restaurants, Inc., said in a statement.

Michel didn't mince words when it came to explaining the chain's reasoning for entering the bankruptcy process—the second time Friendly's has done so in a decade, with an additional filing in 2011. "Unfortunately, like many restaurant businesses, our progress was suddenly interrupted by the catastrophic impact of COVID-19, which caused a decline in revenue as dine-in operations ceased for months and re-opened with limited capacity," Michel explained.

Friendly's isn't the only popular chain that's been forced into a dire predicament amid the coronavirus pandemic, however.

