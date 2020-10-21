Popular clothing brand Gap, which has been a staple in many Americans' wardrobes for years, is the most recent company to announce that it's suffering as a result of COVID. The store has more than 3,000 locations worldwide, over 2,000 of which are in the U.S. In late August, Gap released its second-quarter results, which revealed they planned to close more than 225 Gap and Banana Republic stores in 2020, with additional closures expected next year. And on Oct. 21, Reuters reported that Gap is also considering closing additional stores in Europe. For more on Gap's struggles, read on, and for another store that couldn't survive the pandemic, This Cult Favorite Store Is Closing All U.S. Locations.

The retailer responsible for fashion staples and iconic logo sweatshirts didn't expect to find itself among the group of struggling businesses amid COVID. The New York Post reports that back in March, at the beginning of the pandemic, Gap predicted that they would only lose about 90 stores during the 2020 fiscal year. But the reality has been much grimmer, as the company is losing more than double that number.

Gap Inc. owns Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, and Old Navy. According to the second quarter statement, Gap and Banana Republic were the lowest-performing stores, causing them to experience more closures than the other two. After deciding which stores would get the ax—many located in malls—the company has now set its sights on shuttering stores across the sea.

According to Reuters, Gap had 129 stores in Europe at the end of July, but the company is now exploring the closure of locations in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Italy by mid-2021. As the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc on businesses, Gap may continue to rack up more closures.

Gap is far from the first brand that's been hit hard over the past several months. Keep reading for more stores that have had to close due to COVID

1 Neiman Marcus

Neiman Marcus filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in early May and announced they would be saying goodbye to 22 of their 43 stores.

2 Century 21

On Sept. 10, Century 21 announced they had filed for bankruptcy and would be shutting down all 13 locations.

3 Lord & Taylor

The iconic department store announced they would be going out of business after filing for bankruptcy on Aug. 27.

4 Bed Bath & Beyond

On July 8, the home goods superstore released a statement that they would be closing 200 stores over the next two years.

5 Signet Jewlers

The parent company of Kay, Zales, and Jared announced on June 9 that at least 150 U.S. stores would not reopen after closing during the COVID pandemic. The company also said they aim to close a minimum of 150 additional stores by the end of the fiscal year.

6 Stein Mart

On Aug. 13, the popular discount store, which is over a century old, announced they would be closing all 280 of their stores across 30 states.

7 Pier 1 Imports

The curated home goods store announced they filed for bankruptcy in mid-May, and would be closing all 540 stores.