Trevor Einhorn Played Frasier's Son. See Him Now at 33.

Even though Frasier, the '90s sitcom spinoff of Cheers, was about psychiatrist Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) and his Seattle radio show, it also focused pretty heavily on the dynamics between Frasier, his father Martin (John Mahoney), and his brother Niles (David Hyde Pierce). But another major piece of Frasier's family puzzle was his son, Frederick, from the marriage to Lilith (Bebe Neuwirth) that he left behind in New York. The young actor made his first appearance as Frasier and Lilith's kid in 1996, when he was 8 years old, and went on to be in several more episodes through the show's final season in 2003. Though Frederick Crane was still a kid when we last saw him on screen, the actor who played him, Trevor Einhorn, is well into his 30s today. Read on to find out about Einhorn's life now and how Frederick might return in the upcoming Frasier reboot.

Einhorn has continued his acting career as an adult.

Playing Frederick was one of Einhorn's earliest roles, but it wasn't even close to his last. After the show, he went on to appear in comedies including Arrested Development and The Office before playing John Mathis in a 13-episode arc of Mad Men in 2014. Since then, one of Einhorn's biggest roles has been playing Josh Hoberman on Syfy's fantasy show The Magicians, which ended last year.

One of Einhorn's most memorable moments on The Magicians was starring in the show's musical episode—something he admitted in an interview with E! News was a bit foreign to him. But thanks to the dancers who were there to help him get the hang of it, he made it happen.

"I've never done any dance stuff like that before in my life and they just helped me," he explained. "We had a two-day rehearsal process, and at the end of the two days, it was really like a party on set. So for me, it was a blessing because I think it came out pretty well. I was pretty happy with it."

He recently starred in an Off-Broadway play.

In July of 2021, Einhorn and his Magicians co-star, Jason Ralph, teamed up to produce and star in an Off-Broadway play called The Great Filter, in which they play astronauts who are in lockdown in space. The theatrical event, which was also available to stream, raised money to support the theater community in New York.

"Off-Broadway was really hit hard," Einhorn told TheaterMania of the pandemic. "They're small businesses. It's really tough to find the ones that can hang in that don't have huge dollars behind it. We wanted to make this a fundraiser spotlighting off-Broadway while we're hearing about all this other Broadway stuff."

Einhorn and Ralph also have their own apparel brand.

The Great Filter isn't the only project that Einhorn and Ralph have worked on together recently. They also share their own lifestyle and apparel brand, Looks Like a Great Time. So far, the items they've produced include hats and pocket tees, and according to the line's official Instagram, their merchandise sells out pretty quickly after it drops.

"Looks Like a Great Time is a brand, lifestyle, and media company founded by Jason Ralph and Trevor Einhorn. They have no idea how it started, where it's going next, or how to stop it. They are sorry," reads the mission statement on their website.

He seems interested in reprising his role in the upcoming Frasier reboot.

Grammer has been talking about the upcoming Frasier reboot, which is expected to premiere on Paramount+ sometime in 2022, for a few years now. Back in November 2019, the actor said in an interview with YouTuber Graham Bensinger that it would focus on the psychiatrist's "connection with his son."

So far, no official casting information has been released, but it sounds like Einhorn would be down to reprise that role if asked. Last February, he retweeted a plea for him to join the reboot.

In the meantime, Einhorn seems to be busy with his clothing brand, his career in show business, and his relationship with wife Alyx Andrushuk, a dancer.

