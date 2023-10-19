If you're dreaming of having a stunningly colorful garden next spring, you should already be getting started on the process. Right now, many of us may be focused on trying to prepare our landscapes for the potentially harsh winter ahead. But you might not realize that fall is also the perfect time to plant perennials that will flower between March and May. According to experts. there are several types you can go ahead and get in the ground and can survive through the cold in order to pop up as the weather warms up. Read on to discover the 10 flowers to plant now for beautiful blooms in the spring.

1 Peonies

Peonies are one of the most popular flowers out there, thanks to their beautiful and lush appearance. But they need to be planted sometime between late August and early October in order to bloom in the spring, according to Anastasia Borisevich, plant expert at Plantum, the app that helps identify plants and plant diseases. She also says it's better to use tubers or rhizomes rather than seeds for this flower.

"Plant your peonies in a location with a slight elevation, which will protect them from floods," Borisevich further advises. "To ensure good flowering, the rhizomes should be planted deep into the ground, their buds about one to two inches below the surface."

2 Tulips

The sight of tulips often indicate to many that spring has officially started. But these flowers "need a period of cold dormancy to bloom," Gene Caballero, landscaping expert and co-founder of GreenPal, tells Best Life.

So if you want them to appear in your spring garden, you need to put tulip bulbs in the ground now. "Planting them in the fall, before the ground freezes, helps stimulate this necessary phase," Caballero explains.

3 Lupines

Coming in shades of red, pink, blue, yellow, and white, lupines can also provide one of the most colorful collections to your spring garden. "When planted in fall, they bloom in late May to early June for about 20 to 30 days," Borisevich says.

Lupines also tend to be "relatively undemanding when it comes to soil composition," according to Borisevich—making them one of the easier perennials to plant. But they do bloom best when allowed to absorb as much sun as possible. "So, make sure to plant them in an open area without shade," she notes.

4 Irises

If you're looking to add more dramatic color to your early spring gardens, Caballero also recommends two different types of iris flowers: the Bearded iris or Dutch iris. But no matter which you choose, you need to plant them now. "They need to establish their roots in the fall and prefer well-drained soil to avoid rot during winter," he says.

5 Crocuses

Planting things now and having to wait months for the results can be challening for those of us who are impatient. So if you want to ensure you have some of the earliest blooms come springtime, Anna Ohler, gardening expert and owner of the Michigan-based plant nursery Bright Lane Gardens, suggests crocuses.

"These small, colorful flowers are one of the first to bloom in spring," Ohler explains. "They come in various colors and are a great choice for adding some early-season beauty to your garden."

6 Snowdrops

Looking for a white flower to add to the mix? Snowdrops are of one of the best "flower bulbs you can plant for a stunning spring garden," Vladan Nikolic, plant expert and founder of Mr. Houseplant LLC, says.

Similar to the crocus, this small, bell-shaped flower is also "among the earliest to bloom in late winter or very early spring," Ohler adds. "Snowdrops are especially charming when planted in drifts."

7 Daffodils

In addition to blossoming tulips, the daffodil flower is a signifier of spring for many of us. Also like tulips, "daffodils are hardy and require a cold period to bloom vibrantly in the spring," Tom Eberle, plant expert and content curator for the French-based PassionPlantes, says. "The fall planting prepares them for an early, colorful spring display."

8 Alliums

If you're looking for a stylish and unique showstopper for your fresh flower bed, Eberle also recommends alliums for those preparing their gardens right now. "Known for their dramatic spherical blooms, fall planting ensures they're well-rooted and ready to shoot up when spring arrives," he says.

9 Hyacinths

It's not only appearance you should consider, however. If you also want your spring garden to smell amazing, you may want to consider planting hyacinths this fall, according to Ohler. "Hyacinths offer a delightful fragrance and come in a range of colors," she says.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Hyacinth bulbs can be sown until late October, according to Borisevich. But if you live somewhere that tends to have wet winters, make sure to take extra precautions to ensure these flowers make it to the spring. "Hyacinth bulbs are very sensitive to overwatering, so cover them with plastic during a particularly rainy weather," Borisevich advises.

10 Anemones

Anemones are another popular plant for the spring, as they can bring a sense of elegance to your garden. But this is also a delicate flower, so you will have to do a little extra prep work in order to allow it to survive through the colder weather in time to bloom in the spring, according to Caballero.

These delicate flowers require pre-soaking of the bulbs for a few hours before planting in the fall, which encourages root growth and ensures they have established themselves before winter," he explains.

