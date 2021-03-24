Relationships

If You Eat This on a First Date, Your Marriage May Be Doomed, Survey Says

Eating this cuisine on a first date is linked to a higher divorce rate, according to new research.

By Paul Thompson
March 24, 2021
March 24, 2021
March 24, 2021
Between watching your words and obsessing over your appearance, first dates are already pretty stressful. The last thing you need is another element to worry about when you're out with someone new. Unfortunately, however, the results of a new survey indicate you may need to be putting more thought into what you eat on your next first date. According to the survey conducted by OnBuy, a U.K.-based online shopping site, there's a connection between the type of food you have on that initial outing and your likelihood of getting divorced down the road.

The survey asked 5,364 people who had been married before to share what type of restaurant they went to on their first date and their current marital status. Based on the responses, the researchers were able to connect the average length of your marriage and likelihood of it ending in divorce with the type of food you ate on that first date. While Italian, French, and Mediterranean restaurants were shown to be the best bet for having a long marriage, other cuisines were linked to far less promise.

Read on for the first date foods that are most likely to lead to divorce down the road, and find out which cuisine is linked to both the highest divorce rate and shortest marriages—something to keep in mind next time you're picking the restaurant. And for more signs your relationship is in trouble, check out If Your Partner Has These 4 Qualities, They’re More Likely to Cheat on You.

8
Pub/bar food

couple on date
iStock

Divorce rate among couples who ate this cuisine on their first date: 43 percent

Average length of the marriage: 7 years

7
Caribbean

Caribbean food, jerk chicken
Shutterstock

Divorce rate among couples who ate this cuisine on their first date: 44 percent

Average length of the marriage: 6 years

6
Japanese

couple eating sushi together at home
iStock

Divorce rate among couples who ate this cuisine on their first date: 47 percent

Average length of the marriage: 3 years and 9 months

5
Portuguese

Portuguese food
Shutterstock

Divorce rate among couples who ate this cuisine on their first date: 50 percent

Average length of the marriage: 2 years and 5 months

4
Buffet

Buffet Foods
Shutterstock

Divorce rate among couples who ate this cuisine on their first date: 53 percent

Average length of the marriage: 1 year and 4 months

3
Chinese

Couple sitting on couch and eating Chinese food
Shutterstock/DC Studio

Divorce rate among couples who ate this cuisine on their first date: 55 percent

Average length of the marriage: 2 years

2
American

Hands holding fork and knife and eating delicious juicy steak with grilled cabbage,tomatoes and cheese on table at cafe in city street. Man tasting bbq with vegetables in restaurant
iStock

Divorce rate among couples who ate this cuisine on their first date: 59 percent

Average length of the marriage: 4 years

1
Indian

chicken curry
Shutterstock

Divorce rate among couples who ate this cuisine on their first date: 67 percent

Average length of the marriage: 1 year and 3 months

