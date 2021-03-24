Between watching your words and obsessing over your appearance, first dates are already pretty stressful. The last thing you need is another element to worry about when you're out with someone new. Unfortunately, however, the results of a new survey indicate you may need to be putting more thought into what you eat on your next first date. According to the survey conducted by OnBuy, a U.K.-based online shopping site, there's a connection between the type of food you have on that initial outing and your likelihood of getting divorced down the road.

The survey asked 5,364 people who had been married before to share what type of restaurant they went to on their first date and their current marital status. Based on the responses, the researchers were able to connect the average length of your marriage and likelihood of it ending in divorce with the type of food you ate on that first date. While Italian, French, and Mediterranean restaurants were shown to be the best bet for having a long marriage, other cuisines were linked to far less promise.

Read on for the first date foods that are most likely to lead to divorce down the road, and find out which cuisine is linked to both the highest divorce rate and shortest marriages—something to keep in mind next time you're picking the restaurant. And for more signs your relationship is in trouble, check out If Your Partner Has These 4 Qualities, They’re More Likely to Cheat on You.

8 Pub/bar food

Divorce rate among couples who ate this cuisine on their first date: 43 percent

Average length of the marriage: 7 years

7 Caribbean

Divorce rate among couples who ate this cuisine on their first date: 44 percent

Average length of the marriage: 6 years

And to learn about a particular red flag in a relationship, If Your Partner Is Asking You This One Question, They Could Be Cheating.

6 Japanese

Divorce rate among couples who ate this cuisine on their first date: 47 percent

Average length of the marriage: 3 years and 9 months

5 Portuguese

Divorce rate among couples who ate this cuisine on their first date: 50 percent

Average length of the marriage: 2 years and 5 months

4 Buffet

Divorce rate among couples who ate this cuisine on their first date: 53 percent

Average length of the marriage: 1 year and 4 months

And for more useful relationship tips sent straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

3 Chinese

Divorce rate among couples who ate this cuisine on their first date: 55 percent

Average length of the marriage: 2 years

2 American

Divorce rate among couples who ate this cuisine on their first date: 59 percent

Average length of the marriage: 4 years

1 Indian

Divorce rate among couples who ate this cuisine on their first date: 67 percent

Average length of the marriage: 1 year and 3 months

And for more signs of a split, check out The More Money You Spend on This, the More Likely You Are to Divorce.