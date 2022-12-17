When the first American Pie movie came out in 1999, it launched the careers of many of the young stars in its ensemble cast, including Jason Biggs and Seann William Scott. The raunchy high school comedy was also the breakout role for Eddie Kaye Thomas, who played Finch (rarely used first name Paul), the most pretentious of the gang vowing to lose their virginity before they leave Great Falls High School. While he spends much of the first movie in the franchise getting bullied by hedonistic jock Stifler (Scott), Finch gets his revenge at the end when he meets—and is seduced by—Stifler's mom (Jennifer Coolidge). Read on to find out what else Thomas has done in his career, aside from reprising his espresso-drinking character in three sequels.

He started out as a child actor.

Thomas began his career on the stage when he was just seven years old. The Staten Island-native made his debut as an understudy in the Broadway play Four Baboons Adoring the Sun in 1992, and in 1997, appeared in a Broadway production of The Diary of Anne Frank, starring a 16-year-old Natalie Portman. In 1994, he played his first TV roles on the series One Life to Live, Are You Afraid of the Dark?, and Two Guys and a Girl. Before American Pie, he also appeared in episodes of Felicity and Law & Order, as well as the movies Illtown, Mr. Jealousy, and Harvest. He was 19 when the iconic teen sex comedy was released.

He's acted in more serious roles recently.

Despite playing Finch across several years, Thomas managed to avoid being typecast in other projects. He's taken on both funny and dramatic roles since then, including returning to his theatrical roots in a few off-Broadway plays. After the first American Pie became a generation-defining smash, Thomas took on roles in more goofy comedies, including Freddy Got Fingered (starring and directed by absurdist MTV personality Tom Green), Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle, and Jenny McCarthy's Dirty Love. More recent film roles include Alex and the List and Shattered Memories.

But you can more frequently find Thomas on your TV. In the 2000s and '10s, he made appearances in shows including The X-Files, Wonderfalls, Family Guy, and This Is Us, and had main roles in 'Til Death, How to Make It in America, and Scorpion. In 2020, he had guest spots on Outmatched and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and in 2021, he popped up in Prodigal Son.

He's extremely private.

Thomas isn't on social media and doesn't speak much publicly about his personal life. We do know that he's real-life best buddies with Biggs, who explained in a Build interview that they had known each other long before they were cast in American Pie, having both been child actors in New York City. The star also told a funny story about being one of the only people in the business who knows Thomas' real name, since he goes professionally by the one he chose, after getting a glimpse at his friend's first driver's license.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

At one point, Thomas dated fellow actor Ari Graynor, with whom he appeared in both Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist and the 2005 off-Broadway play Dog Sees God, but it's anyone's guess who, if anyone, the 41-year-old is dating now.

He's always game for an American Pie reunion.

Thomas has not only reunited with the gang for 2001's American Pie 2, 2003's American Wedding, and 2012's American Reunion, he's also met up with his teen co-stars for other occasions. In 2019, the cast gathered to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the original movie in an Entertainment Tonight special. And he made his 2020 appearance on Biggs' sitcom Outmatched alongside Alyson Hannigan, who plays band geek Michelle in the comedy franchise.

Back in 2011, Thomas reflected on coming back together for a fourth movie after a long American Pie hiatus, and it's clear why the cast continues to make time for each other. "We laughed so much, it felt easy, it was a good time and a lot of laughing and camaraderie," he told Complex.