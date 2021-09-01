"The Talk" Just Lost Its Third Co-Host This Year

Less than two weeks ago, The Talk lost one of its beloved hosts, Carrie Ann Inaba. But Inaba was only the most recent exit, following a handful of co-host departures over the past 12 months. You might say the popular show has a retention issue, because another host just announced that she's leaving. And while this co-host has only been on the show a short time, beginning her tenure in January, this will be the third departure in 2021 and the fifth over the past year. Read on to find out which star is heading in a new direction.

Elaine Welteroth is leaving The Talk.

On Aug. 31, journalist and author Elaine Welteroth announced she would be departing The Talk. Welteroth is jumping ship relatively early, after joining the team in January. The 34-year-old revealed that she wouldn't be returning for the next season in a post on her Instagram. "I'm moving into a new chapter and won't be back next season, but I will miss my talented co-hosts and crew and our daily #glamfam dance parties in the dressing room so much," Welteroth wrote beneath a video montage showcasing some of her time on the show. "Thank you all for riding with me through this journey. Stay tuned for some exciting updates ahead."

The Talk executive producers Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews told Deadline, "We wish Elaine all the best. We are grateful for her passion, enthusiasm, and insight she brought to the show daily." They added, "Her openness and meaningful conversations were attributes we admired and always appreciated." You can still catch Welteroth on your TV this fall, as she'll be co-hosting her third season of Project Runway.

Welteroth is grateful for her experience, but it didn't come without challenges.

Welteroth expressed her gratitude for her time on the show. "It is an absolute honor for anyone, but especially a young Black woman, to occupy this space on-air where our perspectives are largely underrepresented," she wrote. She noted that it was challenging to show up as her authentic self on live national TV daily "in a world as divided as ours." However, she's happy she took on the challenge. "I'm so glad I didn't shy away from this divine assignment to learn, to grow, to laugh, to cry, to make new friends, to learn a ton, and most importantly, to stay true to myself and what I stand for every single day—even when it was uncomfortable," Welteroth continued.

The star explained that she joined The Talk to break out of her "own echo chamber and join a diverse cast in helping to bridge some of the divides in our world through conversation and empathy." Welteroth added, "While that work will never stop, as I always say: when the music changes, so must your dance!"

The Talk has lost five co-hosts in the past year.

Over the past 12 months, The Talk has lost five co-hosts, three of whom have left in 2021. Inaba announced that she was leaving the show on Aug. 20, making her the second 2021 departure after Sharon Osbourne, who let the show on contentious terms after 11 seasons.

During a March episode of The Talk, the co-hosts were discussing Oprah Winfrey's interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The discussion eventually shifted to British talk show host Piers Morgan's controversial comments about Markle following the interview's airing. Morgan, who has a history of speaking disparagingly of Markle, said he didn't believe she actually had mental health struggles. Many viewers felt his comments were racially motivated. Osbourne defended Morgan, a longtime friend of hers, claiming he had a right to his own opinion. Fellow co-host Sheryl Underwood called Osbourne out, noting that many considered Morgan's comments to be racist.

Following the televised awkward encounter, The Talk announced that the show would be on hiatus until the episode went through an "internal review," CBS told E! Online. Meanwhile, former The Talk co-hosts Leah Remini and Holly Robinson Peete alleged on social media that Osbourne had bullied and been discriminatory toward them and other cast members. Following the conclusion of the review, CBS announced that Osbourne would be stepping down. The network told E! News in a statement, "We concluded that Sharon's behavior toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace."

As for the other co-hosts who have left, Marie Osmond said goodbye in Sept. 2020, just one year after she was brought on to replace original co-host Sara Gilbert. And in Nov. 2020, Eve, who had been hosting the show virtually from London at the time due to COVID restrictions, announced her departure.

Only three co-hosts are now left standing.

To fill the gaps, The Talk has brought on a handful of new co-hosts. Amanda Kloots and Welteroth were hired in January to replace Osmond and Eve. In July, Jerry O'Connell was brought on to take Osbourne's place. O'Connell made history as the show's first full-time male co-host. O'Connell and Kloots are now the last two standing alongside Underwood, the show's longest-running cast member, who joined during the second season.

