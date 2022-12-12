Smarter Living

Walmart, Dollar General, and Family Dollar Are All Under Fire for Overcharging Shoppers

They've been slapped with considerable fines as a result.

By Abby Reinhard
December 12, 2022
By Abby Reinhard
December 12, 2022

With today's inflated prices, the last thing that you want to learn is that you've been overcharged. Everything from groceries to gas costs that much more—and with the holiday season upon us, we're all trying to avoid shelling out additional cash whenever possible. Some of the largest (and generally most affordable) retailers, however, have come under fire for overcharging customers. Read on to find out how Walmart, Dollar General, and Family Dollar are allegedly making customers pay more than they should be.

READ THIS NEXT: Dollar General Stores Were Just Shut Down for Major Violations.

One of these dollar store chains is facing a lawsuit.

Dollar General Retail Location. Dollar General is a Small-Box Discount Retailer.
Shutterstock

This isn't the first time any of these big-name companies have earned backlash for price discrepancies. Dollar General ended up facing a lawsuit after stores were found to be overcharging customers in Ohio.

According to a Nov. 1 press release from the Ohio Attorney General's Office (AGO), Dollar General stores in "multiple counties" were charging customers higher prices at the register than what was listed on the shelf. The lawsuit alleges that Dollar General is violating Ohio's Consumer Sales Practices Act by listing inaccurate prices, calling it "bait-and-switch advertising."

Family Dollar, which is owned by Dollar Tree, also faced criticism, as "the same type of failures" were reported at stores in Butler County, Ohio. In a Nov. 3 press release, Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds, of the Division of Weights and Measures, confirmed that 13 Family Dollar stores failed price checks with error rates between 12 and 84 percent (well above the allotted 2 percent error rate), albeit with some of the discrepancies working in customers' favor.

Reynolds advised the public to be wary of these price differences—but now, the issue is affecting even more shoppers.

Another state is citing issues.

walmart shopping cart
Harun Ozmen / Shutterstock

In North Carolina, bargain hunters are also paying more than they should be, according to a Dec. 9 press release from the North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services (NCDA&CS). Approximately 70 stores in 38 counties were fined for price scanner errors after the department conducted its standard unannounced inspections.

Among the stores found to be overcharging, there were 28 Dollar General locations, 18 Family Dollar locations, and 14 Walmart stores, with fines reaching up to $5,000 per store. In addition, two Circle K stores were fined, as were individual locations such as Minuteman Food Mart, The Fresh Market, Tractor Supply, Sam's Mart, Lowes Foods, Advance Auto, Staples, and Target.

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

These errors have been on the rise.

qr barcode scanner
Thank you for your assistant / iStock

Price scanner errors are nothing new in North Carolina, as the NCDA&CS also fined stores in April and again in August. According to Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler, about 26 percent of price scanner have failed inspections in the last year alone.

"Our Standards Division continues to see a significant increase in stores with price scanner errors, as many stores continue to deal with staffing shortages. Overcharges cost consumers so we remain vigilant in inspecting stores in order to protect consumers," Troxler said in the release. "During the holidays especially every penny counts, and we want consumers to pay attention during check out."

As in Ohio, the state of North Carolina allows a 2 percent error rate on overcharges, and when levels are higher, the inspector sets a follow-up inspection. Stores continue to be re-inspected every 60 days until the error rate is at the 2 percent rate or lower. (Undercharges are also reported, but they don't negatively impact the store, per the NCDA&CS press release.)

If you think you've been overcharged, be proactive.

looking at receipt
Madrolly / iStock

According to the press release, you should alert management at the store if you see an incorrect price on your receipt or a different price at the register than what you saw listed on the shelf. "It is always a good practice for consumers to check their receipts as well as the price on the shelf to make sure that they are paying the correct amount and alert managers if they are not correct," Troxler said in the release.

In response to an emailed request for comment, Dollar Tree Chief Communications Officer Kristin Tetreault told Best Life, "At Family Dollar, we are dedicated to serving the needs of our shoppers and providing them with great values on the products they need and want. We are committed to operational compliance with all applicable federal, state and local laws."

Best Life also reached out to Dollar General and Walmart for comment, but has yet to hear back.

Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • USPS Will Be Suspending Services Here
    USPS Will Be Suspending Services Here
    Smarter Living

    USPS Will Be Suspending Services Here

    This change in operations happens next year.

  • Low section of unrecognizable woman wearing pants and holding blank shopping bags while walking in mall, copy space
    Low section of unrecognizable woman wearing pants and holding blank shopping bags while walking in mall, copy space
    Smarter Living

    Beloved Mall Chains Are Closing Stores

    Dillard's and more are losing locations.

  • A group of tourists at Yosemite National Park looking over a viewpoint
    A group of tourists at Yosemite National Park looking over a viewpoint
    Travel

    You'll Need a Reservation for This Yosemite Event

    The stunning annual spectacle draws big crowds.

  • Emily Blunt and Tom Cruise at the premiere of "Edge of Tomorrow" in 2014
    Emily Blunt and Tom Cruise at the premiere of "Edge of Tomorrow" in 2014
    Entertainment

    What Tom Cruise Did When Emily Blunt Cried

    She told a story about their time on set.

  • The front of a Dollar General store with a black SUV parked in front.
    The front of a Dollar General store with a black SUV parked in front.
    Smarter Living

    5 Warnings From Ex-Dollar General Employees

    Read on to prepare for your next shopping trip.

  • Meet the Youngest Black Mayor in the Country. He is Just 18 Years Old.
    Meet the Youngest Black Mayor in the Country. He is Just 18 Years Old.
    Extra

    Meet the Youngest Black Mayor in the Country. He is Just 18 Years Old.

    A victory on multiple fronts.

© 2022 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group