We all know a parent who adamantly said they didn't want a pet, only to then become the ultimate pawrent. They say they don't want the responsibility and that they've already raised a living being, but as soon as that little fur ball rolls into their lives and makes their way into their hearts, instinct kicks in. Before you know it, they're feeding them pasta bolognese and asking you to switch seats at the dinner table because that's the cat's seat, Bill. Case in point: On Dec. 11, a Twitter user named Ruby shared a photo of her dad, who "didn't want a cat," and is now showing Lucas, his feline companion, everything he's picked up from the store.

my dad who "didn't want a cat" showing Lucas every item of the weekly shop because "he wants to see what we've got" pic.twitter.com/Uka5eccZZm — ruby🦎 (@roobeekeane) December 11, 2019

In fact, Ruby's dad has not one but two cats: Lucas and Dustin, both equally lovable.

Lucas (left): obsessed with the kitchen tap, brings spiders in through the cat flap as presents Dustin (right): a sweet prince, nicknames are Mariah Carey and Ariana Grande because he has a squeaky high meow pic.twitter.com/Iy0YkUTPHI — ruby🦎 (@roobeekeane) December 12, 2019

And getting his cats' second opinions on his shopping choices isn't the half of it. Ruby's dad—who, as a reminder, did not want a cat—has also made Lucas and Dustin a sandpit and a paddling pool and holds an umbrella over them when it rains. Yep, definitely not a cat person.

more Dad Who Didn't Want Cats: 1) holding an umbrella over them while they sit on the shed 2) making them a sandpit and a paddling pool (he walks them on harnesses because we live near a big road and he's scared they'll get run over) pic.twitter.com/TlpJTZOD8b — ruby🦎 (@roobeekeane) December 12, 2019

Ruby's tweet went viral and inspired others to share their stories of dads who didn't want cats.

Same with my cat, my dad loves him so much. Even though he thought he wouldn't. — Ignis (@Annoyedcharlie) December 12, 2019

In fact, one might argue that not wanting a cat and then loving it with all your heart is peak dad.

the most dad thing in the world is not wanting a cat and then loving it more than anyone — 🎄🦌Rhena-deer🦌🎄 (@tolntran) December 12, 2019

It's an entire subset of the internet.

my dad: "if you bring home any more animals im leaving I don't want them I don't even like cats"

also my dad: pic.twitter.com/UyQUjdmQsO — Abby Schultz (@abb__schultz) October 7, 2018

There are forums dedicated solely to these fathers who went soft as soon as an animal stepped into their lives.

It's a global phenomenon that spans generations and it's beautiful.

You just can't stop the love between a parent and their fur-baby.