If You Bought This at Costco, Stop Using It Immediately, Authorities Say

The product poses a serious safety risk to anyone who uses it.

September 9, 2021
September 9, 2021

Costco is a one-stop shop for everything from groceries to electronics. The chain's low prices and top-tier customer service (not to mention free samples) have earned it legions of devoted customers over the years. Unfortunately, customers who purchased one product from the mega retailer may have gotten more than they bargained for—and authorities say anyone with this Costco-exclusive item at home should stop using it immediately. Read on to find out if your Costco purchase is affected.

A shower bench sold at Costco has been recalled.

teak shower bench with white towels on its lower shelf
Courtesy of Costco

On Sept. 9, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced that approximately 70,000 Ivena teak shower benches sold exclusively at Costco had been recalled.

The recalled benches are made of light brown teak, measure 20 inches long, have padding on the feet, and have a shelf under the seat. They can be identified by item number 1049998 and UPC 8886474018015 on the packaging. They also come with a sticker that reads "100% wood from well-managed forests" affixed to the bench itself.

The bench poses a fall risk to customers.

pulling bath curtain, ready to take a shower
iStock

The benches, which were sold at Costco stores and on the Costco website between Oct. 2018 and June 2021 for between $80 and $90, put users at risk for a fall.

At the time the recall was announced, there had been 81 reports of the benches "collapsing, breaking during use, or falling apart," the recall notice states.

Multiple purchasers of the recalled bench have been injured.

Man suffering from back pain while trying to work in the office
PeopleImages / iStock

Unfortunately, among the customers whose benches broke, a number sustained serious injuries.

As of Sept. 9, there had been four reported injuries associated with use of the Ivena benches, including a fractured tailbone, bruising, and head and body aches.

If you have the bench at home, stop using it now.

hand holding costco card and receipt
Shutterstock/dennizn

If you purchased one of the Ivena teak benches at Costco or on Costco.com, the CPSC recommends that you stop using it immediately. The benches can be returned to Costco for a full refund; Costco is also contacting customers who purchased the recalled benches.

If you have questions related to the recall, contact manufacturer Ivena on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. PT at 844-818-9388 or via the Ivena website.

Sarah Crow
Sarah Crow is a senior editor at Eat This, Not That!, where she focuses on celebrity news and health coverage. Read more
