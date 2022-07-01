Entertainment

Chris Hemsworth Almost Lost His Marvel Role After Doing This Reality Show

Another actor could have played Thor in the MCU.

By Lia Beck
July 1, 2022
By Lia Beck
July 1, 2022

If an actor is starring as a superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you can pretty much bet that they're not going to compete on Dancing With the Stars anytime soon. But, for all of those celebrities, there was a time before megastardom. Back in 2006, Chris Hemsworth wasn't Thor, the god of thunder—he was a soap opera star who competed on the Australian edition of Dancing with the Stars. And, as he confirmed in an interview, his reality star past almost cost him his Marvel job. Read on to see why DWTS could have completely changed the trajectory of Hemsworth's career.

READ THIS NEXT: 22 Celebrities Who Turned Down Dancing With the Stars.

Hemsworth was a contestant on DWTS in 2006.

Chris Hemsworth on "Dancing with the Stars"
Seven Network

Hemsworth joined the cast of Australia's version of Dancing With the Stars for Season 5 in 2006. At the time, the 23-year-old actor was starring on the long-running soap Home and Away. Hemsworth played Kim Hyde from 2004 to 2007.

"I did get the recognition of: You're famous. I wouldn't say it came with a whole lot of respect, though," Hemsworth told the Associated Press of Home and Away in 2015. "I wasn't considered an artist or actor. But, you know, it's a soap opera. That's kind of the universal opinion people have on that. I mean, I have a huge amount of respect for the show. I think it's harder than just about anything. It's 20 scenes a day, and they're not the greatest scripts at times."

He didn't make it very far on the competition show.

Chris Hemsworth and "Dancing with the Stars" partner Abbey Ross
Kristian Dowling/Getty Images

Hemsworth came in fifth place out of 10 contestants on Dancing with the Stars, which sounds respectable, but he did receive the lowest score out of anyone for four weeks in a row. Some of the Avengers star's DWTS performances can still be found on YouTube.

For more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

DWTS almost kept him from becoming Thor.

It's hard to imagine anyone else as Thor now—Hemsworth has played the character in eight movies, beginning with Thor in 2011—but he almost missed out on the part because of his Dancing with the Stars past.

"[Marvel Studios president] Kevin Feige said that almost lost me the job," Hemsworth told BBC Radio 1 in 2017. The actor said the executive told him, "We all saw your audition, we were passing it around the office, and everyone was really into it. And then a few of the girls started Googling your name and up came this dancing video, and I thought, 'Oh no. Thor dancing? I don't know. The fans are gonna eat us alive.'"

But, Hemsworth obviously got the job anyway, and he said his DWTS experience actually came in handy. "It made me more nimble on my feet, I guess," he said. "I needed to be with the cape. You might see a bit of that Dancing With the Stars quality in Thor."

He nearly lost the role for another reason, too.

Liam and Chris Hemsworth at the premiere of "Vacation" in 2015
Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock

Not only could DWTS have prevented Hemsworth from being cast as Thor, but his own younger brother almost prevented him from getting the role, too. Hemsworth told BBC Radio 1 that he "blew it" in his first audition, but his brother, Liam Hemsworth, was called back for multiple auditions and made it to "the last, like, four or five people."

"And then he didn't get it," Hemsworth explained. "And then I got another shot." He joked, "Someone said, 'We're giving up. We're just going to choose you.'"

READ THIS NEXT: Elvis Reportedly "Flew Into a Rage" Any Time This Star Was Mentioned.

Lia Beck
Lia Beck is a writer living in Richmond, Virginia. In addition to Best Life, she has written for Refinery29, Bustle, Hello Giggles, InStyle, and more. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •
Latest News
  • walgreens pharmacy
    walgreens pharmacy
    Health

    If You Shop at Walgreens, Prepare for This

    A total of 100 stores will be upgraded.

  • family road trip snacks in the car
    family road trip snacks in the car
    Travel

    The 5 Best Travel Snacks You Need to Pack

    Munch on these when you're on-the-go this weekend.

  • Tom Hanks at the European premiere of "Toy Story 4" in 2019
    Tom Hanks at the European premiere of "Toy Story 4" in 2019
    Entertainment

    Tom Hanks Had to "Get Used to" This Co-Star

    He credits her "distinct personality."

  • man looking at bottle from medicine cabinet
    man looking at bottle from medicine cabinet
    Health

    If You Bought This at Walmart, Stop Using It

    It's a common medication you might keep on hand.

  • Lowe's Store {Save Money on Kitchen Appliances}
    Lowe's Store {Save Money on Kitchen Appliances}
    Smarter Living

    5 Warnings From Former Lowe's Employees 

    You'll want to listen to their shopping tips.

  • Noah Hathaway in "The NeverEnding Story"
    Noah Hathaway in "The NeverEnding Story"
    Entertainment

    See Atreyu From "The NeverEnding Story" Today

    Actor Noah Hathaway is now 50 years old.

© 2022 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group