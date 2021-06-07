Culture

25 Former Child Stars You Won't Believe Are in Their 40s

These stars became famous so young that it's hard to believe they're full-blown adults.

By Amber Raiken
June 7, 2021
Amber Raiken
By Amber Raiken
June 7, 2021

Every generation has its crop of child stars and teen idols. They're the celebrities you got attached to when you yourself were still growing up and probably still think about in those terms today, even if they're still in the spotlight as adults. Well, children of the '80s and '90s, it may be somewhat difficult to believe, but many of the child stars you grew up with are now in their 40s. So read on to find out who's reached that milestone and how old they are in 2021, even though they'll be forever young to us.

RELATED: 100 Celebrities You Won't Believe Are The Same Age.

1
Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Joseph Gordon Levitt
DFree/Shutterstock

Known for: Angels in the Outfield, 3rd Rock From the Sun, 10 Things I Hate About You 

Age: 40

2
Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake
DFree/Shutterstock

Known for: *NSYNC, The All-New Mickey Mouse Club

Age: 40

3
Christina Ricci

Christina Ricci
Shutterstock

Known for:  The Addams Family, Casper, Sleepy Hollow 

Age: 41

4
Tia and Tamera Mowry

Tia and Tamera Mowry at the NBC Universal All-Star Winter TCA Party in 2012
Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Known for: Sister, SisterTwitches

Age: 42

5
Elijah Wood

Elijah Wood in 2020
Tsuni-USA/Shutterstock

Known for: The Good Son, North, Flipper

Age: 40

6
Macaulay Culkin

Macaulay Culkin
Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock

Known for: Home Alone, My Girl, Richie Rich

Age: 40

RELATED: This Is The Most Popular Actor Who's the Same Age as You.

7
Soleil Moon Frye

Soleil Moon Frye 2019
Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Known for: Punky Brewster

Age: 44

8
Anna Chlumsky

Anna Chlumsky 2017
Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Known for: My Girl, Gold Diggers: The Secret of Bear Mountain

Age: 40

9
Jaleel White

Jaleel White 2017
Markus Wissmann/Shutterstock

Known for: Family Matters

Age: 44

10
Danielle Fishel

Daniell Fishel in 2019
DFree/Shutterstock

Known for: Boy Meets World 

Age: 40

11
Keshia Knight Pulliam

Keshia Knight Pulliam 2019
Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Known for: The Cosby Show 

Age: 42

12
Fred Savage

Fred Savage 2019
Eugene Powers/Shutterstock

Known for: The Wonder YearsThe Princess Bride

Age: 44

RELATED: '90s Celebrity Couples You Totally Forgot About.

13
Ben Savage

Ben Savage at the Radio Disney Music Awards in 2015
Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Known for: Boy Meets World, Little Monsters

Age: 40

14
Jenna von Oÿ

Jenna von Oÿ 2015
Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Big City Moms, Inc.

Known for: Blossom

Age: 44

15
Monica Keena

Monica Kenna 2011
Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Known for: While You Were Sleeping, Dawson's Creek

Age: 42

16
Kel Mitchell

Kel Mitchell 2018
Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Known for: All That, Kenan & Kel, Good Burger 

Age: 42

17
Lark Voorhies

Lark Voorhies 2019
Erik Voake/Getty Images for Adult Swim

Known for: Saved by the Bell

Age: 47

18
Jason Earles

Jason Earles
Shutterstock/Kathy Hutchins

Known for: Hannah Montana

Age: 44

And for more entertainment news sent to you directly, sign up for our daily newsletter

19
Bianca Lawson

Bianca Lawson 2018
Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Known for: Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Pretty Little Liars 

Age: 42

20
Jennifer Love Hewitt

Jennifer Love Hewitt
Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Known for: Party of Five, I Know What You Did Last Summer 

Age: 42

21
Senta Moses

Senta Moses 2009
Dr. Billy Ingram/WireImage

Known for: Beakman's World, Home Alone

Age: 47

22
Josh Server

Josh Server 2018
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Make A Wish Foundation

Known for: All That, Good Burger 

Age: 42

23
Staci Keanan

Staci Keenan 2008
Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Known for: Step by Step, My Two Dads

Age: 45

24
Michael C. Maronna

Michael C. Maronna 2017
Rick Kern/WireImage

Known for: The Adventures of Pete & Pete

Age: 43

25
Monique Coleman

Monique Coleman
Joe Seer/Shutterstock

Known for: High School Musical

Age: 40

RELATED: The Biggest Child Actors Ever, Then and Now.

Amber Raiken
Amber Raiken is an Editorial Assistant at Best Life. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •
Latest News
  • Older person writing on paper
    Older person writing on paper
    Health

    Your Handwriting Could Be a Sign of Parkinson's

    This change in your penmanship could be serious.

  • termites eating wood
    termites eating wood
    Smarter Living

    6 Things Bringing Termites Into Your Home

    Don't let these habits put your home at risk.

  • Beautiful young couple having fun and laughing while cooking in kitchen at home
    Beautiful young couple having fun and laughing while cooking in kitchen at home
    Health

    Eating This Vegetable Slashes Your Stroke Risk

    You're 55 percent less likely to have a stroke.

  • black family grilling outside, father's day gifts, empty nest
    black family grilling outside, father's day gifts, empty nest
    Smarter Living

    Never Use This on Your Grill, Authorities Warn

    This common error could lead to serious consequences.

  • Kaley Cuoco and John Ritter
    Kaley Cuoco and John Ritter
    Culture

    Kaley Cuoco Shares Advice John Ritter Gave Her

    The actor revealed what he told her before his death.

  • Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick at the AFI FEST 2016 Opening Night Premiere of 'Rules Don't Apply' held at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, USA on November 10, 2016.
    Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick at the AFI FEST 2016 Opening Night Premiere of 'Rules Don't Apply' held at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, USA on November 10, 2016.
    Culture

    See Sarah Jessica Parker's Daughter Now

    The pair were recently spotted shopping in NYC.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group