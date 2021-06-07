25 Former Child Stars You Won't Believe Are in Their 40s

Every generation has its crop of child stars and teen idols. They're the celebrities you got attached to when you yourself were still growing up and probably still think about in those terms today, even if they're still in the spotlight as adults. Well, children of the '80s and '90s, it may be somewhat difficult to believe, but many of the child stars you grew up with are now in their 40s. So read on to find out who's reached that milestone and how old they are in 2021, even though they'll be forever young to us.

1 Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Known for: Angels in the Outfield, 3rd Rock From the Sun, 10 Things I Hate About You

Age: 40

2 Justin Timberlake

Known for: *NSYNC, The All-New Mickey Mouse Club

Age: 40

3 Christina Ricci

Known for: The Addams Family, Casper, Sleepy Hollow

Age: 41

4 Tia and Tamera Mowry

Known for: Sister, Sister, Twitches

Age: 42

5 Elijah Wood

Known for: The Good Son, North, Flipper

Age: 40

6 Macaulay Culkin

Known for: Home Alone, My Girl, Richie Rich

Age: 40

7 Soleil Moon Frye

Known for: Punky Brewster

Age: 44

8 Anna Chlumsky

Known for: My Girl, Gold Diggers: The Secret of Bear Mountain

Age: 40

9 Jaleel White

Known for: Family Matters

Age: 44

10 Danielle Fishel

Known for: Boy Meets World

Age: 40

11 Keshia Knight Pulliam

Known for: The Cosby Show

Age: 42

12 Fred Savage

Known for: The Wonder Years, The Princess Bride

Age: 44

13 Ben Savage

Known for: Boy Meets World, Little Monsters

Age: 40

14 Jenna von Oÿ

Known for: Blossom

Age: 44

15 Monica Keena

Known for: While You Were Sleeping, Dawson's Creek

Age: 42

16 Kel Mitchell

Known for: All That, Kenan & Kel, Good Burger

Age: 42

17 Lark Voorhies

Known for: Saved by the Bell

Age: 47

18 Jason Earles

Known for: Hannah Montana

Age: 44

19 Bianca Lawson

Known for: Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Pretty Little Liars

Age: 42

20 Jennifer Love Hewitt

Known for: Party of Five, I Know What You Did Last Summer

Age: 42

21 Senta Moses

Known for: Beakman's World, Home Alone

Age: 47

22 Josh Server

Known for: All That, Good Burger

Age: 42

23 Staci Keanan

Known for: Step by Step, My Two Dads

Age: 45

24 Michael C. Maronna

Known for: The Adventures of Pete & Pete

Age: 43

25 Monique Coleman

Known for: High School Musical

Age: 40

