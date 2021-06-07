25 Former Child Stars You Won't Believe Are in Their 40s
These stars became famous so young that it's hard to believe they're full-blown adults.
Every generation has its crop of child stars and teen idols. They're the celebrities you got attached to when you yourself were still growing up and probably still think about in those terms today, even if they're still in the spotlight as adults. Well, children of the '80s and '90s, it may be somewhat difficult to believe, but many of the child stars you grew up with are now in their 40s. So read on to find out who's reached that milestone and how old they are in 2021, even though they'll be forever young to us.
RELATED: 100 Celebrities You Won't Believe Are The Same Age.
1
Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Known for: Angels in the Outfield, 3rd Rock From the Sun, 10 Things I Hate About You
Age: 40
2
Justin Timberlake
Known for: *NSYNC, The All-New Mickey Mouse Club
Age: 40
3
Christina Ricci
Known for: The Addams Family, Casper, Sleepy Hollow
Age: 41
4
Tia and Tamera Mowry
Known for: Sister, Sister, Twitches
Age: 42
5
Elijah Wood
Known for: The Good Son, North, Flipper
Age: 40
6
Macaulay Culkin
Known for: Home Alone, My Girl, Richie Rich
Age: 40
RELATED: This Is The Most Popular Actor Who's the Same Age as You.
7
Soleil Moon Frye
Known for: Punky Brewster
Age: 44
8
Anna Chlumsky
Known for: My Girl, Gold Diggers: The Secret of Bear Mountain
Age: 40
9
Jaleel White
Known for: Family Matters
Age: 44
10
Danielle Fishel
Known for: Boy Meets World
Age: 40
11
Keshia Knight Pulliam
Known for: The Cosby Show
Age: 42
12
Fred Savage
Known for: The Wonder Years, The Princess Bride
Age: 44
RELATED: '90s Celebrity Couples You Totally Forgot About.
13
Ben Savage
Known for: Boy Meets World, Little Monsters
Age: 40
14
Jenna von Oÿ
Known for: Blossom
Age: 44
15
Monica Keena
Known for: While You Were Sleeping, Dawson's Creek
Age: 42
16
Kel Mitchell
Known for: All That, Kenan & Kel, Good Burger
Age: 42
17
Lark Voorhies
Known for: Saved by the Bell
Age: 47
18
Jason Earles
Known for: Hannah Montana
Age: 44
And for more entertainment news sent to you directly, sign up for our daily newsletter.
19
Bianca Lawson
Known for: Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Pretty Little Liars
Age: 42
20
Jennifer Love Hewitt
Known for: Party of Five, I Know What You Did Last Summer
Age: 42
21
Senta Moses
Known for: Beakman's World, Home Alone
Age: 47
22
Josh Server
Known for: All That, Good Burger
Age: 42
23
Staci Keanan
Known for: Step by Step, My Two Dads
Age: 45
24
Michael C. Maronna
Known for: The Adventures of Pete & Pete
Age: 43
25
Monique Coleman
Known for: High School Musical
Age: 40