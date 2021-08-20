Culture

Prince Charles May Force This Couple to Move Out of Their Home, Sources Say

"In their current situation, they are a liability to the very future of the monarchy," an insider said.

By Diane Clehane
August 20, 2021
Diane Clehane
By Diane Clehane
August 20, 2021

The Royal Family has endured a great deal of upheaval and devastation in recent years, and while he is still heir to the throne and not yet King, Prince Charles has become the driving force behind virtually all the important decisions that affect the House of Windsor. The Prince of Wales has recently been subjected to scrutiny due to a series of tell-all interviews from Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, but there is another royal couple who have become a major headache for him and the Royal Family at large. Read on to find out which couple may be facing a huge change in their living arrangements due to Charles' concern over the embarrassment their relationship has caused "The Firm," according to royal insiders.

RELATED: The Palace Has Issued This "Warning Shot" to Harry & Meghan, Say Sources.

Charles is now discussing with senior royals whether Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson should be allowed to stay at Royal Lodge.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attends the dedication ceremony of The National UK Police Memorial at The National Memorial Arboretum on July 28, 2021 in Stafford, England.
Samir Hussein/WireImage

According to the Express, Charles finds Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson's living arrangements at Royal Lodge "outrageous" and a major embarrassment to the Royal Family now that Virginia Giuffre Roberts is suing the Duke of York in a New York court for sexual assault and battery.

The Prince of Wales has never approved of Andrew and Sarah's living arrangements, which are unconventional by royal standards. But he believes their relationship is an even bigger problem for the Royal Family at a time when the House of Windsor is engulfed in such a sensational scandal. The Duke and Duchess of York, who divorced in 1996, still live together at the 30-room mansion, just three miles away from Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle.

Sources claim Charles has been angry for some time about Sarah living at the royal property as a permanent resident. One insider told the Express: "Andrew and Sarah might try to argue that she is only a guest, but the reality is that she lives at Royal Lodge and has done so for some time."

A royal source told Best Life: "This new lawsuit, which truly does imperil the Royal Family, has finally brought that conversation to a head. Charles is outraged it's taken this long, but he knows that something drastic needs to happen now."

RELATED: The One Promise the Queen Made That Prince Charles Could Break, Sources Say.

There is a "general consensus" that because Andrew is no longer a working royal, he and Sarah need to move out.

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York and Prince Andrew, Duke of York attend day four of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 21, 2019 in Ascot, England.
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Andrew took over Royal Lodge, the former home of the Queen Mother, in 2004 and retains a 75-year lease on the property. He and his then-wife Sarah raised their two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, in the house. Now that both Beatrice and Eugenie are married with their own families (Beatrice is expecting her first child with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi; Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have a six-month-old son, August), Andrew and Sarah are the sole residents of the Lodge.

"The general consensus is that because Andrew is no longer a working royal and the princesses have both moved out, it's time to make a change regardless," the insider told Best Life. "The Duke and Duchess of York need to make other arrangements."

Prince William is reportedly looking to take over the Lodge.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge reacts during a visit to the Queens Bay Lodge Care Home, that is run by the Church of Scotland through Cross Reach, to meet with staff, residents and families to hear about the impact of COVID-19 on the home on May 23, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Andrew Milligan – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Royal expert Dan Wootton quoted a source in the Daily Mail as saying: "The ongoing personal scandal involving Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein is a source of much heartache for Charles and [Prince] William who are trying to protect the future of the monarchy."

The insider also revealed there may be another royal ready to move into Royal Lodge once Andrew moves out. "Prince William is thought to have expressed an interest on taking over the Lodge at some point in the future and it's unlikely that Charles would stand in his way," the source said.

It's not clear where Andrew and Sarah would live if they were forced to move. The Queen gifted Sunninghill Park in Ascot to the couple as a wedding present in 1986, but the Duke of York sold the mansion in 2007 to oil tycoon Timur Kulibayev.

And for more royals news sent right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

The Duchess of York's recent publicity tour has also added to the problem.

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, during an exclusive interview for HT City-Hindustan Times, at Hotel Leela on November 7, 2015 in New Delhi, India.
Waseem Gashroo/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

While promoting her first novel, Her Heart For a Compass, which was released earlier this month, Sarah has been giving interviews to multiple news outlets. She chose to conduct her interview with Town and Country at Royal Lodge, where writer Andrew Goldman set the stage: "It's a spring afternoon in England, and Ferguson is perched in a corner of Royal Lodge, the sprawling cottage orné built in 1662 that was once inhabited by King George IV and that she has shared with her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, since 2008."

Sarah moved throughout the house during the interview, even taking Goldman into a bedroom during their conversation.

"The whole idea that Fergie would be using Royal Lodge to promote her book and be depicted as 'lady of the manor' is a mistake," one royal source told Best Life. "[Andrew and Sarah's] relationship has always been the source of concern and criticism among the senior royals. Prince Philip refused to be in the same house with her. Andrew and Sarah have always relied on the great affection the Queen has for them both to protect them, but Charles understands in their current situation they are a liability to the very future of the monarchy."

RELATED: This Royal's Support of Harry & Meghan Could Be a "Game Changer," Say Sources.

Diane Clehane is a New York-based journalist and author of Imagining Diana and Diana: The Secrets of Her Style.

Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • This Is Who Will Host "Jeopardy!" Now
    This Is Who Will Host "Jeopardy!" Now
    Culture

    This Is Who Will Host "Jeopardy!" Now

    New host Mike Richards has already stepped down.

  • Mr. McFeely's Son Is a Real Mail Carrier
    Mr. McFeely's Son Is a Real Mail Carrier
    Culture

    Mr. McFeely's Son Is a Real Mail Carrier

    The "Mister Rogers" legacy lives on.

  • Travelling with Certificate of COVID-19 vaccination
    Travelling with Certificate of COVID-19 vaccination
    Health

    No Vaccine? You'll Be Turned Away From Here

    A new mandate is changing some people's travel plans.

  • person taking amazon box from mail delivery person
    person taking amazon box from mail delivery person
    Smarter Living

    If You Bought This on Amazon, Stop Using it Now

    It presents a serious safety risk, authorities say.

  • Alabama
    Alabama
    Health

    The Delta Surge May End in These States Soon

    The drop-off could start in weeks, expert predicts.

  • Portrait of a woman wearing a face mask on the street and checking her cell phone while outdoors during the COVID-19 pandemic
    Portrait of a woman wearing a face mask on the street and checking her cell phone while outdoors during the COVID-19 pandemic
    Health

    How Bad Is COVID in Your State?

    There are 33 states in the red, data shows.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group