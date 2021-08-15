The British Royal Family has often wryly joked about the need for an "heir and a spare" to continue the family line. The current heir is Prince Charles, who is next in line to take the throne after Queen Elizabeth II passes away. Historically, the "spare"—in this case, Prince Andrew—was meant to step up to continue the ruling line if anything should happen to the heir. But it's looking increasingly like that won't be possible. Prince Charles' younger brother has been embroiled in a series of scandals for years that have all but ensured that he won't be involved in future royal life.

This week, another bombshell in Andrew's controversial association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein dropped. Virginia Roberts Giuffre, an alleged victim of Epstein's sex trafficking, claims in a new lawsuit filed Aug. 9 that the Duke of York raped and sexually abused her when she was 17.

In a statement to People, Giuffre said: "I am holding Prince Andrew accountable for what he did to me. The powerful and rich are not exempt from being held responsible for their actions. I hope that other victims will see that it is possible not to live in silence and fear, but to reclaim one's life by speaking out and demanding justice."

Read on to find out more about the stunning new accusations against Andrew—and how Prince Charles is responding to the news.

RELATED: Inside the Fall of Prince Andrew, Once the Queen's "Favorite" Child.

Prince Andrew's troubles began when his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was revealed.

Andrew first met American financier Jeffrey Epstein in the late 1990s through his longtime friend Ghislaine Maxwell. Their friendship continued even after Epstein pleaded guilty and was convicted of procuring a child for prostitution and soliciting a sex worker in 2008.

The pair became so close that for a time in 2010, Prince Andrew actually stayed in Epstein's townhouse in Manhattan, according to The New York Times.

In 2019, Epstein was again indicted, this time on charges of sex trafficking. But just a few months later, Epstein died in prison while awaiting trial of an apparent suicide.

Prince Andrew's attempt to clean up his image failed to move the needle.

Soon after Epstein's death, Andrew appeared on the BBC to explain his ties to Epstein, but the interview backfired spectacularly. When asked about his association with Epstein, Andrew told interviewer Emily Maitlis: "Do I regret the fact that he has quite obviously conducted himself in a manner unbecoming? Yes."

When Maitlis reminded the Duke of York that Epstein was a convicted sex offender, he slightly changed his tune. "Yeah, I'm sorry, I'm being polite. I mean, in the sense that he was a sex offender," Andrew said.

The interview was considered the final nail in the coffin on Andrew's chances of resuming a public royal life. Days after the disastrous TV appearance, he officially stepped back from his royal duties.

The fallout was swift. As Best Life reported in 2019, both Charles and Prince William took immediate steps to remove Andrew from public view. A source told The Times of London in Nov. 2019, "William is becoming more and more involved in decisions about the institution [monarchy], and he's not a huge fan of his uncle Andrew."