With sweltering temps around the country this summer, you might have found yourself headed to a big box retailer's website in search of a tool that could help provide some relief from the heat at home. But if you did purchase a certain cooling device, there could be some danger lurking in your home right now. Read on to learn about the latest appliance recall designed to protect consumers—and their homes—from harm.

Certain ceiling fans are being recalled due to safety concerns.

The new recall concerns two ceiling fans, which are identical but were sold under different brand identities: Harbor Breeze 52-inch Belleisle Bay and Honeywell 52-inch Rio ceiling fans, per the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The Harbor Breeze Belleisle Bay ceiling fans in question have a brushed nickel housing finish (model number 40650) or an oil-rubbed bronze housing finish (model number 40651). The design for both models features three matte black blades, a frosted, cased white glass bowl light, and a three-speed reversible motor. They came with remote controls.

The recalled Honeywell Rio Ceiling Fans have an oil rubbed bronze housing finish (model number 50514), a champagne housing finish (model number 51623), a pewter housing finish (model number 51624), a brushed nickel housing finish (model number 50195), or a white housing finish (model number 51030). Each of these also has three black matte fan blades, a frosted, cased white glass bowl light, and a three-speed reversible motor. These also came with remote controls.

The blades from these fans could detach and cause danger within your home.

Fortunately, no one has been injured so far, but more than 60 consumers have reported that blades from the fan have detached and caused property damage within their homes, according to the CPSC.

The fans were sold online at Lowe's, Amazon, and other retailers.

The recalled fans were sold online at Lowes.com, Amazon.com, Wayfair.com, Overstock.com, Hayneedle.com, Houzz.com, eAcces.com, and Build.com from Feb. 2018 through Aug. 2021 at a cost of approximately $150.

They were manufactured in China by Zhongshan Kong Luen Wah Hoi Electric Appliance Co. Ltd.

Here's how to know if you have the recalled fan—and what to do about it if you do.

First, check to see if your fan is affected by the recall. Locate the top of the fan housing assembly to find the model number, which is printed on the silver rating label located there.

Once you confirm you have a recalled fan at home, stop using it immediately. Next, contact Hong Kong China Electric Appliance Manufacture Company to confirm your fan is under the scope of the recall; you will need to supply the company with a photo of the fan and date code.

Next, you'll be instructed to disconnect the fan and dispose of it in the trash or recycle it. The company will then supply you with a free replacement fan by mail.

