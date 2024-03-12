What Happened to Brandi From "Storage Wars"? She and Ex Jarrod Schulz Were the Breakout Stars

When it comes to most good, long-running reality shows, fans tend to appreciate the cast as much—if not more so—than whatever action the premise of the series has them doing. That's certainly the case for the A&E show Storage Wars, which has featured a colorful crew of buyers, including Brandi Passante, one of the "Young Guns" and arguably the breakout star along with her then-partner Jarrod Schulz. Passante was a part of Storage Wars from the beginning, but her tenure on the show, as well as her personal life, has not been without some drama. Read on to learn everything there is to know about Passante, her hiatus from Storage Wars, her relationship status, and what she's up to these days.

RELATED: Adam Rippon Says Lance Armstrong Made Him "Wildly Uncomfortable" on Reality Show.

What was Brandi Passante known for on Storage Wars?

Passante and her partner Schulz were some of Storage Wars' breakout stars from the very start of the series, which premiered on A&E in December 2010.

The reality TV show follows Passante and other professional buyers as they attempt to turn a profit bidding on the contents of storage lockers at least three months overdue on rent. In the state of California, such lockers are available to be auctioned off to the highest bidder in a cash-only auction. Passante and her competitors try to gauge what might be inside a locker and which are worth bidding on without going inside or touching any of their contents.

Passante and Schulz never married, but they lived, worked, and and raised their two children together. The then-couple owned and operated a thrift store in Orange, California dubbed the Now and Then when Storage Wars began, and, being so much younger than the rest of the main buyers, they were dubbed the "Young Guns." Passante and Schulz's seemingly playful banter endeared them to viewers. In fact, they were such standouts that in 2014, they led the spinoff series, Brandi & Jarrod: Married to the Job, which focused more on their personal lives. Married to the Job was canceled after one season, but Passante and Schulz remained on the flagship series until things changed at the start of Season 13 in 2021.

RELATED: Will Monica Be Fired From "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City"? Here's What We Know.

What did Brandi Passante make on Storage Wars?

Play

While A&E has never officially confirmed the per-episode salary paid to Storage Wars cast members, though there are reports that the fee increased over time as the show became an established hit. Looper reports that cast members were only making $2,000 per episode in 2010 when the show started and that the rate for Passante and Schulz specifically increased to $15,000 at one point. The publication also says that Passante made $12,000 per episode of their spinoff, but again, these numbers have never been explicitly verified.

Are Brandi Passante and Jarrod Schulz still together?

Viewers who tuned into the Fall 2021 Season 13 premiere of Storage Wars, which debuted after a two-year hiatus, learned that the couple had split. Although they were both still on the show, they were no longer competing together. Schulz did not return at all for Season 14, which ran from 2021 to 2022, or Season 15, which aired last year.

Passante revealed to the audience's surprise that the pair had actually split up in 2018, before Season 12 premiered, and kept up appearances. Prior to that even, cracks were beginning to show in their onscreen relationship. In a 2013 interview with the Times Standard, Passante said that "working together as a couple every day is quite an obstacle to overcome," adding, "We're together 24 hours a day seven days a week trying to make business decisions together." That stress may have ultimately contributed to their split.

Passante and Schulz's split wasn't entirely amicable.

"It's been three years since we broke up and I would like to say that it was a little nicer than it is but it's not. It is a little tense but we seem to get through it," Passante told Distractify of Schulz in 2021.

That same year, however, the two were involved in an altercation at a bar. TMZ reported that Schulz was charged with misdemeanor domestic violence when he approached Passante out in Orange County and allegedly pushed her twice. (It's unclear what became of these charges, those Schulz did deny getting physical with Passante.)

In an Instagram post a few months later, Passante revealed that she had gotten a tattoo of the word "free" on her finger. While she doesn't name Schulz in her caption, she does seem to hint that the design is in reference to her being "free" from their relationship.

"It means that somehow, by the grace of god, I managed to escape a very difficult situation, that so many people fall victim to," she wrote "I will be eternally grateful, for the life and freedom, without fear that I get to live now. I am also grateful for the empathy and grace, that I am able to give others as a result of the things, that I have endured! I love you all & thank you for all the support!"

Passante also added the hashtag #nationaldomesticviolenceawarenessmonth.

Did Brandi Passante leave Storage Wars?

Play

Passante has been on every single season of the series, including the most recent 15th season, which aired last year. A 16th season has not been officially announced yet, and there's no word on whether or not Passante would return in the event that Storage Wars is renewed again. However, she and Schulz were both absent for part of a season when they were busy filming their spinoff. If the spinoff had been successful and run for longer, chances are they would have been less of a presence on the main series. However, once Married to the Job was canceled, they both returned full-time.

Schulz left the show after Season 13, the one season in which he and his now-ex appeared together without bidding as a team.

RELATED: Selena's Father Slams Docuseries Featuring Daughter's Killer as "Nothing But Lies."

Who is Brandi Passante dating now?

Sometime after her split with Schulz, Passante started dating a man named Clifford Beaver. Unlike her seemingly volatile relationship with Schulz, her romance with Beaver has not been thoroughly documented by a reality TV crew. Fans first figured out the pair were dating thanks to a May 2023 Instagram post. "I love you so much & happy we found each other," Beaver wrote in the post celebrating Passante's birthday.

Beaver runs a bar and restaurant in Lake Forest, Orange County called Our Place. According to the establishment's website, "Our Place opened its doors over a decade ago and is known for its laid-back and inviting vibe, stiff drinks, cold beers, and extensive menu."

What is Brandi Passante from Storage Wars doing now?

Given that Storage Wars hasn't been renewed for a 16th season yet, it's unclear whether or not Passante will return should the show keep going. In the meantime, she's staying busy. Passante appears in several posts on Our Place's Instagram page, suggesting she is somehow involved in her boyfriend's bar. She also continues to raise her and Schulz two children, who are now in their teens, and is one of the hosts of the podcast Happening Now With Hammer.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"Your favorite OC podcast featuring the best of what's happening now in Newport Beach and the Orange County area," the show's YouTube description reads. "Join our host Hammer, as he discusses a range of relevant topics from entrepreneurship, philanthropy, and the best food in Orange County featuring celebrity guests and small-town heroes."