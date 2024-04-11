Boeing Whistleblower Says Plane Flaws Could Lead to "Catastrophic Failure"

Even with all of the mid-flight incidents in the past few months, very few have drawn as much attention as the issues currently faced by Boeing. The aviation giant is under investigation after an accident revealed the aircraft it manufactures could pose a safety threat to the traveling public, with its 737 Max 9 model of particular concern. Now, a whistleblower has come forward with claims that another plane in the Boeing lineup has defects that could lead to "catastrophic failure" in flight.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, former Boeing engineer Sam Salehpour said that manufacturing shortcuts could endanger the company's 787 Dreamliner planes. He alleges that parts of the fuselage that are fastened together could weaken over time, eventually causing them to fall apart while flying.

Salehpour says his greatest concerns lie with the composite materials used to connect different parts of the aircraft's body, which arrive from various manufacturers in sections that don't perfectly fit together. He claims that, during the process, rushed work can cause the glass and fiber-based material to become deformed while filling gaps, potentially making it more susceptible to wearing down over time, The Times reports.

"I literally saw people jumping on the pieces of the airplane to get them to align," Salehpour said during a call with reported on April 9, per CNN. "By jumping up and down, you're deforming parts so that the holes align temporarily…and that's not how you build an airplane."

Salehpour says he was ultimately ignored before he was moved to a new project focusing on the company's 777 wide-bodied airline after voicing concerns over the manufacturing process. However, he saw many of the same manufacturing issues happening there.

Salehpour made a formal complaint to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in January, but is now making the story public to raise awareness of the perils of irresponsible manufacturing in the airline industry.

"I am doing this not because I want Boeing to fail, but because I want it to succeed and prevent crashes from happening," Salehpour said during the call with reporters. "The truth is Boeing can't keep going the way it is. It needs to do a little bit better, I think."

When reached for comment, Paul Lewis, a Boeing spokesperson, assured that testing showed there were no immediate flight safety concerns for the 787 aircraft in question.

"Our engineers are completing complex analysis to determine if there may be a long-term fatigue concern for the fleet in any area of the airplane," he told The Times. "This would not become an issue for the in-service fleet for many years to come, if ever, and we are not rushing the team so that we can ensure that analysis is comprehensive."

But the latest revelations come after a string of incidents involving the company's aircraft within the past few years. Read on for more of the accidents and events that have led Boeing to this point.

1 Two Boeing 737 Max crashes led to a worldwide grounding of the aircraft.

The first major incidents involving the Boeing 737 Max aircraft were a pair of tragic accidents. The first occurred in October 2018 when Lion Air Flight 610 crashed into the Java Sea off Indonesia, killing 189 people onboard, Al Jazeera reports. Five months later, Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crashed, killing all 157 passengers.

The second incident sparked a worldwide grounding of the 737 Max plane model involved in the accidents. A subsequent investigation found that a flight-stabilizing mechanism known as MCAS malfunctioned and made it hard for pilots to determine airspeed and altitude, CNET reported.

2 A door plug blew off an Alaska Airlines 737 mid-flight.

Last January, another incident involving a Boeing 737 Max thrust the aircraft's safety back into the spotlight when a door plug blew off during an Alaska Airlines flight. Miraculously, no one was killed or seriously injured in the incident.

The incident led to airlines grounding the model while investigations into the accident were carried out, The Washington Post reports. It was later discovered that the plug had been installed missing several crucial bolts required to hold it in place.

3 A cargo plane suffered engine failure.

Weeks later, a Boeing 747 suffered an engine failure on an Atlas Air cargo flight out of Miami. The aircraft was able to make an emergency landing without any injuries, The Post reports. An investigation later found a hole the size of a softball near the failed engine.

4 A pair of flights lost tires mid-flight.

Landing gear has also been involved in recent aviation accidents. On Jan. 23, a Delta Air Lines flight scheduled to fly from Atlanta to Bogota, Colombia, had one of its front wheels fall off while still on the runway, per The Post. No passengers were injured during the incident, which involved a Boeing 757 aircraft.

In March, a United Airlines 777 flying from San Francisco also lost one of its front wheels during takeoff. The plane landed without any injuries to passengers or crew. Following the incident, United clarified that the aircraft was designed to land safely with missing or damaged tires, The Post reports.

5 An Alaska Airlines flight landed due to fumes in the cabin.

Last month, an Alaska Airlines 737-800 departing for Phoenix was forced to return to Portland, Oregon, and make an emergency landing after passengers and crew noticed the smell of fumes onboard. No one was injured in the incident, and maintenance never determined the cause of the smell.

6 An engine cover fell off a Southwest flight.

On April 7, a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 was forced to return to Denver airport after an engine cover detached during takeoff and struck one of the plane's wings.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"We all felt kind of a bump, a jolt, and I looked out the window because I love window seats, and there it was," a passenger on the flight told ABC News.

The plane landed safely, and the aircraft maintenance crews are now inspecting and repairing it. No injuries were reported.