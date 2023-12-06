Another Extreme Turbulence Incident Just Injured 14 People Mid-Flight

A little turbulence mid-flight is typically nothing to fret over; just ask any frequent flier. In fact, coming in contact with rough air is often expected, especially if you're traveling through wind or rain. However, extreme turbulence—you know, the kind that has you squeezing your eyes shut and gripping your armrest for dear life—has become somewhat of a frequent occurrence recently, causing some planes to diverge from their original flight path or even return to their starting point.

Passengers on Emirates flight EK421 from Perth to Dubai were the latest victims of this scary phenomenon when their plane was impacted by severe weather while approaching the Persian Gulf. The aircraft, which embarked from Western Australia on Tuesday, began experiencing an alarming amount of turbulence when it encountered a bumpy patch of rough weather, according to The West Australian.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

RELATED: Plane Passenger Shows How Extreme Turbulence Hits Different in First Class.

The incident occurred as the plane was nearing the Persian Gulf, causing the air vessel to violently shake. A total of 14 passengers were injured, though the severity of those injuries is unknown. In a post shared on X, one Emirates passenger recalled just how horrifying it was.

"Genuinely felt that was the end as we hit the ceiling to ground twice and smashed the ceiling in," they wrote, sharing a photo of the damaged ceiling.

In a statement to The Western Australian, an Emirates spokesperson shared that those injured were aided by trained professionals on board and received medical care immediately upon arrival in Dubai.

"We can confirm that flight EK421 from Perth to Dubai on 4 December briefly encountered unexpected turbulence mid-flight," the spokesperson said. "While onboard, those injured were assessed and assisted by our crew and medically-trained volunteers, with additional medical support provided via satellite link."

"The flight was met by medical services on landing, and Emirates has also deployed its care team to ensure the injured passengers and crew are provided all possible support," the spokesperson concluded.

Unfortunately, this is only the latest extreme turbulence incident. This past June, a British Airways flight headed to Heathrow Airport from Singapore had to turn around and return to its starting destination after encountering crazy turbulence over the Bay of Bengal.

And in March, a Lufthansa flight en route to Germany was forced to make an unexpected landing at Washington Dulles International Airport after hitting a rough patch of turbulence that sent seven people to the hospital.

While rare, severe turbulence can occur at any point in flight; however, choosing the right seat can help alleviate your chances of shaky movement. Your best option is to sit in the front of the plane or over the wings.

"The wings allow the plane to stay balanced, so you won't feel quite as much there," Cheryl Nelson, a travel preparedness expert and meteorologist, previously told Best Life. "The front of the aircraft is beyond the center of gravity and is more stable, so you won't feel as much turbulence there either."