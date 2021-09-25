Staying at a hotel is supposed to be carefree. From the complementary robes to the plush linens to the minibar stocked with goodies, a luxurious hotel room can make your getaway all the more relaxing and enjoyable, even if it's a work trip. But, though you may not want to think about it, the truth is, hotel rooms are teeming with germs, and not only that, but they could potentially be housing bed bugs, too.

Dreaded beg bugs tends to be frequent guests in hotels. In fact, a study published in the journal Insects in 2021 found that bed bug treatments in hotels went up nearly 114 percent from 2011 to 2016, so you can only imagine how high it is now. And since even the most high-end hotels can have bed bug problems, it's up to you to cut your chances of an infestation. While most people know to check the bed for these blood-sucking pests, there's a common mistake hotel guests make in their room that experts say could lead to bringing bed bugs home. Read on to find out what it is, and how you can avoid these insects.

RELATED: This Popular Destination Has the Biggest Bed Bug Problem in the U.S.

Never put your luggage on your bed before checking for bed bugs.

While you might be eager to put your heavy bags down as you soon as you check into your hotel room, don't toss them directly on the bed, a common practice that could put you at risk. Nancy Troyano, PhD, a board-certified entomologist with Ehrlich Pest Control, says you should never set your luggage on the bed before checking for bed bugs. "When traveling, your luggage is a bed bug's one-way ticket to a new home," Troyano explains. "Bed bugs are most commonly transported to new places via luggage."

Instead of putting your luggage on the bed, Anthony O'Neill, a pest expert with more than 20 years in the industry, recommends that you temporarily place your luggage in the bath or shower as soon as you enter your hotel room. "Bed bugs cannot climb smooth surfaces and you'd easily spot a bed bug in a light-colored bath," she says.

After you put your luggage in a safe spot, check the mattress for signs of bed bugs.

Bed bugs, which are small and brown in color, "prefer to hide in close proximity to their hosts so they can sneak out at night and draw a blood meal without being noticed," Troyano says—hence their most common hiding place and name.

According to Troyano, there are various signs that there may be bed bugs in your hotel bed. One major indicator is the skin that bed bugs molt before each new life stage. "Often you can find these shedded skins lying around areas of infestation such as creases in the mattress, around the edges and in crevices by the bed," Troyano explains.

Other signs include fecal deposits, which appear as small black dots that can be see on the mattress or mattress cover, according to Troyano. There may be also be blood stains on the sheets from previous bites of earlier guests or you may be able to spot bed bug eggs. They are pearly white and found in clusters that are about a millimeter long, pest control company Terminix says.

And for more pest news sent right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Bed bugs can also hide in other places besides the bed.

Despite their name, bed bugs might be hiding in other crevices of your hotel room besides the bed. That's why Troyano says you should also be checking for bed bugs beside cabinets, in dressers, around picture frames, and on furniture, especially any that is fabric-covered. Megan Cavanaugh, co-owner of pest control company Done Right Pest Solutions, says you should inspect the edge of the carpet along the wall of your room as well.

"If you found anything of suspicion around the mattresses, check near the walls. Bed bugs hide within the wall voids," she explains.

Jordan Foster, a pest management expert at Fantastic Pest Control, says a bed bug infestation also tends to have a particular smell, which he describes as a musty, sweet scent that's similar to soda.

Certain luggage may also attract or deter bed bugs.

No one wants to bring home bed bugs as a souvenir, which is why it's important to keep your luggage in the clear. And seemingly, the color of the bags you choose could play a part in that. According to a 2016 study published in the Journal of Medical Entomology, bed bugs prefer red or black shelters, while they are repelled by the colors yellow and green. This is likely because darker colors provide better hiding spots, the researchers note.

Having dirty laundry in your luggage can also attract bed bugs. A 2017 study published in the journal Scientific Reports found that these pests are twice as likely to cluster onto bags containing dirty clothes than ones with only clean clothes inside. According to the researchers, they may be attracted to the scent of dirty laundry, so you'll want to keep clothes you've worn in a sealed bag to hold in the smell.

RELATED: This Popular Summer Destination Has Become a Bed Bug Epicenter.