Smarter Living

If Your Sheets Are This Color, They Could Be Attracting Bed Bugs, Experts Say

Instead of just changing your sheets, you may want to change your bedroom's whole look.

By Sarah Crow
September 14, 2021
Sarah Crow
By Sarah Crow
September 14, 2021

Even if spiders, snakes, rats, or mice don't make you jump, bed bugs are the one pest even the bravest individuals hope never to tussle with. These bloodsuckers not only make themselves at home in your most sacred of spaces, they're difficult—and expensive—to get rid of. However, there may be one factor in your fight against bed bugs that you have some control over, according to research: your bedding. Read on to discover which sheet colors could be making your sleeping space a haven for bed bugs.

RELATED: 5 Things You're Buying That Bring Bed Bugs Into Your House, Experts Say.

Red and black sheets may be more attractive to bed bugs.

bed with red and black bedding in modern home
Shutterstock/Photographee.eu

If you want to make your bed less appealing to bed bugs and make them easier to spot, you might want to avoid either red or black sheets.

A 2016 study published in the Journal of Medical Entomology found that, among a group of Harlan strain bed bugs raised at the University of Florida's Urban Entomology Laboratory, 28.5 percent preferred harborages—places to nest and lay eggs—that were black in color, while 23.4 percent preferred ones that were red in color. These preferences were even more pronounced among the male bed bugs studied. Researchers found that 37.5 percent of the male bed bugs studied preferred red harborages and 32 percent preferred black.

For more useful information delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter!

Certain colors were less attractive to the bugs.

yellow hard-sided suitcase alone at airport
Shutterstock/Volurol

The study's researchers found that, in addition to the bed bugs showing a clear preference for harborages of a certain color, they also largely avoided other colors. Among the bugs studied, just 2.8 percent chose green harborages and 6.8 percent chose violet harborages.

This may mean the use of certain accessories could potentially dissuade bed bugs from hitching a ride."While additional research is needed, it may be reasonable to hypothesize that once fed and looking for harborage, that a bed bug would be more likely to seek harborage in a darker piece of luggage rather than a yellow or green piece of luggage, if all other conditions are equal," explains Nancy Troyano, PhD, a board-certified entomologist with Ehrlich Pest Control.

There are specific signs of a bed bug infestation to look out for.

Couple making their bed together
Shutterstock

While changing the color of your sheets may make your bed seem like a less cozy place to a bed bug, keeping a close eye on signs of their presence is also key to keeping an infestation at bay.

In addition to seeing the bugs themselves, "The most common sign is bed bug droppings, which are black in color. On fabric, these droppings look like someone touched the surface with the tip of a black permanent marker," says Troyano. She also notes that cast-off skins, which are tan in color, can tip you off to a problem.

A few tricks can help keep bed bugs out of your home.

Male hand holding wooden laundry basket with white towel inside near washing machine in laundry room. Home living concept
iStock

If you want to significantly reduce your risk of a bed bug infestation, there are a few ways to keep them from taking up residence in your home.

"I treat my suitcases as if they were infested and never bring them into a living space such as a bedroom. I open them up to empty them in the laundry room and store them in the basement or attic. To pack them, I put my belongings in a laundry basket and carry the basket to the suitcase," says Troyano. She notes that bed bugs can live for over nine months without feeding, so it's best to store luggage within taped garbage bag away from your living spaces until you need it again.

RELATED: If You Smell This in Your Bedroom, You Might Have Bed Bugs.

 

Sarah Crow
Sarah Crow is a senior editor at Eat This, Not That!, where she focuses on celebrity news and health coverage. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • Justin Chambers, James Patrick Jr. Eric Dane, T.R.Knight, Sandra Oh, Chandra Wilson, Ellen Pompeo and Patrick Dempsey
    Justin Chambers, James Patrick Jr. Eric Dane, T.R.Knight, Sandra Oh, Chandra Wilson, Ellen Pompeo and Patrick Dempsey
    Culture

    This Major TV Star "Terrorized the Set"

    Why this beloved character was really killed off.

  • A glove hand holding a syringe in front of the Moderna company logo
    A glove hand holding a syringe in front of the Moderna company logo
    Health

    Moderna Is "Wrestling" With This Question

    The company says it's figuring out future shots.

  • Woman getting COVID vaccine
    Woman getting COVID vaccine
    Health

    Moderna Now Says Vaccine Protection Goes Down

    After this long, your immunity may wane.

  • medical workers inside hospital during coronavirus pandemic
    medical workers inside hospital during coronavirus pandemic
    Health

    This Side Effect Is More Common With Boosters

    A new FDA study highlights a notable reaction.

  • Meredith Vieira, Star Jones, Barbara Walters, Joy Behar and Elisabeth Hasselbeck presenting at the Daytime Emmys
    Meredith Vieira, Star Jones, Barbara Walters, Joy Behar and Elisabeth Hasselbeck presenting at the Daytime Emmys
    Culture

    The 13 Biggest "The View" Feuds of All Time

    It's amazing the show even gets made.

  • A group of young people cheersing wine glasses in a bar
    A group of young people cheersing wine glasses in a bar
    Health

    Unvaccinated People Will Soon Be Banned From Bars Here

    New regulations will be in effect as of Oct. 7.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group