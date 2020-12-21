Ariana Grande's Mom Had the Cutest Reaction to Her Engagement

Congrats are in order for pop star Ariana Grande. In a year that included three No. 1 songs, five Grammy nominations, and the release of her new album, Positions, the 27-year-old pop star has something else to celebrate. On Sunday, Dec. 20, Grande announced her engagement to boyfriend Dalton Gomez. In response to the news, Grande received an outpouring of love from her millions of fans, including her biggest fan of all: her mom, Joan Grande.

"I am so excited to welcome Dalton Gomez into our family!" Joan wrote in a tweet that now has over 150K likes. "I love you and Dalton so much!!!! Here's to happily ever after! YAY! xoxoxo."

Grande's brother, Frankie Grande, also posted his excitement for the couple. "I am so happy for my sister and so excited to (officially) welcome Dalton into the family!" Frankie tweeted. "YAY! This is just the beginning of a long-lasting life filled with laughter & love. Ugh. I love you Ariana & Dalton! HAPPY ENGAGEMENT!"

A source also told People that Gomez's family is "thrilled."

Grande and Gomez started dating earlier this year.

According to People, the newly engaged couple started dating in January. They got together pre-pandemic, but soon ended up quarantining together. "One of the people she is with right now is Dalton—they have been hanging out for a couple of months," a source told People in March. "Ariana doesn't want to do another public relationship so she is trying to keep this one quiet, but she seems very happy with Dalton."

He isn't part of the entertainment industry.

Grande is one of the most popular singers on the planet and has had high-profile relationships with other stars, including rapper Big Sean, late singer Mac Miller, and her ex-fiancé, Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson. Gomez, on the other hand, works in a far different arena. He's a real estate agent in Los Angeles with the Aaron Kirman Group, which focuses on luxury real estate. According to Gomez's bio, he's "a five-year veteran of the luxury real estate market" and works as a buyers' agent after previously being the director of operations.

They met on the job.

Gomez and Grande reportedly first met when she was using him as a real estate agent. "Ariana was looking for a home outside of Los Angeles to be her getaway house, and her team found Dalton to help," a source told Us Weekly. "When she saw him, she immediately thought he was cute and very good-looking, and she asked her team to set up an in-person meeting with him. Ariana fell very hard for Dalton shortly after they met." E! News reports that Grande and Gomez also have a number of mutual friends.

They've been sharing their relationship with fans.

Grande and Gomez have kept things fairly private, but they have shared some photos and videos of each other. Grande first shared a photo of Gomez on her Instagram account in a post about her birthday in June. Gomez also appeared briefly in her the music video for "Stuck With U," Grande's duet with Justin Bieber.

There's a sweet story behind their engagement announcement.

Grande shared that she was engaged in an Instagram post that she captioned, "forever n then some." The post includes photos of Grande and Gomez cuddling, a selfie of Grande posing with her engagement ring, and a close up of the ring.

And fans have a theory about that ring. In 2014, after the death of her grandfather, Grande tweeted that her grandmother had a ring made for her with the pearl from her grandfather's tie pin. "She says he told her in a dream it'd protect me," she wrote.

Then, fans also found a tweet from Grande in 2018 with a photo of her grandparents that's captioned, "forever n then some." The super-sweet message has fans believing the pearl is from her grandfather's tie pin.

