Smarter Living

Apple Just Issued This Major Warning to Users With Older iPhones

If you've got an older Apple device, you'll want to read this.

By Kali Coleman
June 15, 2021
Kali Coleman
By Kali Coleman
June 15, 2021

Every time a new iPhone gets unveiled, Apple fans scramble to get their hands on the latest model, but many of us are content with the same old iPhone we've had for years. If it ain't broke, don't fix it—especially since smartphones can be very expensive. However, as anyone with an older iPhone can tell you, they don't always run as well as the shinier new models, from diminished battery life to increased screen freezing incidents. Now, Apple is directing a major warning to users who have decided to hold onto their older iPhones. Read on to find out what you need to know if you're still using a classic model.

RELATED: Apple Released This Warning About the Latest iPhones.

Apple just released a new update to fix security issues.

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC - NOVEMBER 17, 2015: A close-up photo of Apple iPhone 5s start screen with apps icons.
Shutterstock

If you have an iPhone, you're probably used to updating it, and the newest software update, iOS 12.5.4, should be no exception. According to an announcement from the tech giant on June 14, this update addresses several safety concerns. It fixes three vulnerabilities affecting memory corruption and WebKit through removing vulnerable code, improving state management, and improving memory management.

The update is specifically for people with older iPhones and iPads.

VLADIVOSTOK, RUSSIA - JUNE 4, 2014: Apple Lightning Connection port on Ipad mini. Is a proprietary conniction used to connect mobile devices such as iPhones, iPads or iPods to computers.
Shutterstock

This update strictly affects consumers who have older iPhone devices. According to the announcement, it's available for people with an iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, or iPhone 6 Plus. It's also available to iPad users with an iPad Air, iPad mini 2, or iPad mini 3, as well as the 6th generation iPod touch. "This update provides important security updates and is recommended for all users" it affects, Apple said.

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

There are no new features with this update, however.

Turkey, Istanbul, December 17, 2019: The buyer compares the camera on the old iPhone and the latest modern iPhone 11 pro max in the Apple store.
Shutterstock

While these updates typically fix software issues and unveil new features, iPhones older than the iPhone 6s don't get the new features that often come with updates in iOS 14 and the upcoming iOS 15—as they don't run on these older models.

"This update is all about security, which is what makes it so important," Forbes explained. "There are no new features, that's not how it works at this stage, but Apple is eager to protect its customers—even though many of the devices for which this update is compatible are over seven years old."

Your phone should only take around 10 minutes to update.

Bangkok, Thailand - September 18, 2018 : Apple iPhone 7 showing its screen with iOS 12 software update information.
Shutterstock

Some people put off updating their iPhones, because they're worried about how long their phone will be out of commission. But per GottaBeMobile, as long as you're moving your iPad or iPhone from iOS 12.5.3 to iOS 12.5.4, you'll only "encounter a small download." This means it should take 10 minutes or less to update. According to the tech expert site, it took about eight minutes to install on an iPhone 5s. If you're running an older version of iOS 12 on your device, however, it may take a little longer as the download size could be larger.

RELATED: If You're Charging Your iPhone Like This, Apple Says Stop Immediately.

Kali Coleman
Kali is an assistant editor at Best Life. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • Driver using his mobile phone whilst driving a car
    Driver using his mobile phone whilst driving a car
    Smarter Living

    This Car Company Is Having a Big Security Issue

    "Remain alert for suspicious emails."

  • glass of milk on wooden table
    glass of milk on wooden table
    Health

    If You Drink This Milk, the FDA Has a Warning for You

    If you have the milk at home, return it now.

  • Tina Fey
    Tina Fey
    Culture

    Tina Fey's Younger Daughter Is on a Hit Show

    See the young star in action.

  • Doctor making a swab test to a mature man for corona virus (covid-19) pandemic disease. Covid-19 nasal swab test - doctor taking a mucus sample from patient nose in hospital.
    Doctor making a swab test to a mature man for corona virus (covid-19) pandemic disease. Covid-19 nasal swab test - doctor taking a mucus sample from patient nose in hospital.
    Health

    People Who Get COVID Again Have This in Common

    New research breaks down the similarities.

  • A young man drinking a cup of coffee in a cafe
    A young man drinking a cup of coffee in a cafe
    Health

    Drinking This Much Coffee Daily Adds Years to Your Life

    A study says your morning brew has some benefits.

  • A senior man sits in a wheel chair with a concerned look on his face
    A senior man sits in a wheel chair with a concerned look on his face
    Health

    10 Early Signs of Dementia, According to the CDC

    Could your memory loss be something serious?

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group