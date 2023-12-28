Amazon Prime Subscribers Are Threatening to Boycott Over "Absurd" Price Hike

Many of us are more than happy to pay the cost of an Amazon Prime membership because of all the benefits. That one subscription fee covers two-day shipping on a plethora of products, not to mention access to Amazon's streaming service, Prime Video. But now, a change to subscription fees is making customers rethink their memberships. Some Amazon Prime subscribers are even threatening to boycott the platform over what they're calling an "absurd" price hike.

Back in September, Amazon first announced that it would be bringing "limited advertisements" to its Prime Video shows and movies. At the time, the company did not share when this change was going to take place. But now, Amazon has revealed that the switch is set to happen next month.

"Starting January 29, Prime Video movies and TV shows will include limited advertisements," the company stated on its website, and in an email to subscribers. "This will allow us to continue investing in compelling content and keep increasing that investment over a long period of time."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

In an effort to differentiate itself from other platforms, Amazon added that it does "aim to have meaningfully fewer ads than linear TV and other streaming TV providers." But if you want to avoid having any ads at all once the change takes effect, the company is preparing to offer a new ad-free option for Prime members.

Of course, this won't come without an additional cost: While you can now pre-register for Prime Video Ad Free through the Prime Video website, the option will cost you an additional $2.99 per month. "You won't be billed until January 29," the company noted on its website.

But this extra fee will be added on top of the current Amazon Prime membership price of $14.99 per month ($139 per year), or the separate Prime Video membership price of $8.99 per month.

For some Amazon Prime subscribers, this price hike is the final straw.

"I'm getting tired of @amazon raising rates on #amazonprime. I've been with them from the beginning and feel it's starting to get absurd," one X user posted on Dec. 27. "Now they want to start adding ads to movies and shows or I can pay more money to avoid them. Does [Jeff Bezos] need a new rocket or something?"

The backlash over the recent news is building quickly on social media, with some Amazon Prime subscribers revealing that they have already pulled their memberships.

"I just got an email from Prime Video saying the ad free service I'M ALEADY PAYING FOR will no longer be ad free unless I give them an additional $3.00 per month… I just canceled my service," an X user announced on Dec. 26.

Others are going even further by calling for a boycott against the company.

"@Amazon already charges an outrageous price now they're gouging us even more with another 36$ a year for ad free," another X user wrote in a Dec. 28 post. "Greedy … We will not be renewing our membership again. The shows and movies on prime video are boring and old with few exceptions just not worth it, needs a boycott."

A separate person shared a similar sentiment in a different Dec. 28 post: "I say we all, meaning Prime members, BOYCOTT Amazon and their greedy habits. I for one will not be blackmailed into another price increase, I hardly watch Prime anyway. However this decision is going to force me to cancel my membership and go with Walmart+ instead."

Best Life reached out to Amazon about these customer complaints, and we will update this story with their response.

