The Shocking Reason Why "Yellowstone" Is Reportedly Getting Canceled

For five seasons, viewers have followed the adventures of the Dutton family through Paramount's Yellowstone franchise. And now, it sounds like the show that started it all could be ending. On Feb. 6, Deadline reported that Yellowstone may end and that yet another spinoff series could take its place. The reason the show may be canceled has to do with star Kevin Costner, who has played John Dutton since 2018.

Even if the show does end, Yellowstone fans will still have plenty of content to watch. In addition to the spinoff series that have already happened, more are on the way. The slate reportedly includes a series that would star a major movie and TV star and also feature several familiar faces from the original show. Read on to find out more.

The network and Costner are apparently locked in a battle over his shooting schedule.

According to Deadline, Yellowstone may not move forward because of disagreements over Costner's time. Reportedly, the actor decreased his commitment from filming 65 days to 50 days for the first half of the fifth season, and for the second half of the fifth season, he asked to only film for one week. The first half of the season recently aired, and the second half will premiere later this year. Best Life reached out to a representative for Costner for comment but has not yet received a response.

In addition to his role on Yellowstone, Costner is currently directing and starring in the movie Horizon, which is also a western. The actor hopes to make a series of four Horizon films, he told Variety.

Another huge star could be joining the franchise.

Deadline reports that showrunner Taylor Sheridan and Paramount are looking to end the original Yellowstone but hope to replace it with a new show starring Matthew McConaughey. Reportedly, "several of the big stars" of Yellowstone would move to the new series. A source told People, "Matthew and Taylor are fans of each other's work and have been speaking about ways they can work together."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Reportedly, the original show could end after the second half of the fifth season airs.

Paramount issued a statement.

In a response statement to Deadline, Paramount Network indicated how important Costner is to the franchise without confirming whether or not the rumor about the original series ending is true.

"We have no news to report," the statement reads. "Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that's the case for a long time to come. Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built. Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we'd love to partner."

There are even more spinoff shows in the works.

In addition to the original Yellowstone, the franchise also includes the limited series 1883, which concluded in 2022 and starred Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, and Sam Elliott. A second prequel series, 1923, premiered in December 2022 and stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. That show will have a second and final season.

Additionally, a spinoff titled Bass Reeves is on the way. It is a spinoff of 1883 and is inspired by the life of the real life Bass Reeves, a formerly enslaved man, who became one of the first Black deputy U.S. marshals in the west. It will star David Oyelowo (Selma).

There will also be a fourth spinoff, 6666, about the Four Sixes Ranch in Texas, which has been featured on the flagship show. Deadline reports that two limited series about the Dutton Ranch in the 1940s and 1960s are also being considered.