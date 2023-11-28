Smarter Living

The Real Reason Sam's Club Checks Receipts Isn't About Stealing, Worker Says

In fact, this extra step might actually save you money.

By Courtney Shapiro
November 28, 2023
One of the ways Sam's Club differs from traditional big-box retailers is that they employ "exit greeters" who check shoppers' receipts before they exit the store. It's been a long-held belief that this extra step allows the store to check for theft, but according to an employee, that's not the reason they do it. Keep reading to get the inside scoop on why Sam's Club really checks receipts—and how it could save you money.

Sam's Club checks receipts for quality control.

You may think exit greeters are looking at your receipt to see if any items have been stolen. However, they're really there to make sure your shopping experience was up to company standards.

In a statement to Cooking Light, Laura Ladd Poff, the senior manager of corporate communications for Sam's Club, said, "Having an exit greeter is a great opportunity to have another chance to connect with the customer before they leave. It's an opportunity to ask them if they found everything they were looking for, and if they have everything they need—but it's also a chance to make sure their transaction went smoothly."

The employees want to offer you future deals.

When it comes to reviewing your receipt, exit greeters are actually doing so to save you money. They'll make sure you haven't been overcharged or missed any promotions, and they'll point out any upcoming deals on items you've purchased.

"It's not uncommon for the greeter to say, 'Hey! Swing back on Saturday for a special sale on these items,'" Poff told Cooking Light.

Scan and go members are also included.

Certain Sam's Club stores allow members to "scan and go" when they're shopping. This means they can pay for their items through the app without having to interact with a cashier.

However, scan-and-go users can pull up their digital receipts so that exit greeters can still make sure the transaction went smoothly, according to Poff.

Costco has a similar policy in place.

Fellow warehouse club Costco also has exit greeters, and they're also not looking for stolen merchandise.

"It is standard practice at all our warehouse locations to verify purchase receipts when customers exit our buildings. We do this to double-check that the items purchased have been correctly processed by our cashiers," explains Costco's membership policy. "It's our most effective method of maintaining accuracy in inventory control, and it's also a good way to ensure that our members have been charged properly for their purchases."

So, the next time you get stopped for a receipt check, think about how it might actually save you money.

