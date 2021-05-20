Throughout her years on The View, longtime host Whoopi Goldberg has had her fair share of tense moments and confrontations with her guests. And when a guest says something out of line, whether it's on or off the air, she doesn't hesitate to call them out on it. In one particularly memorable welcome to the show, Goldberg accused a guest of lying about the first time they met. To find out who she was so unhappy with and how he offended her and co-host Barbara Walters, read on.

Goldberg confronted Glenn Beck about a story he told on his show.

When political commentator and television host Glenn Beck appeared on The View in May 2009, Goldberg told him right away that she was upset with him. Prior to his visit, she and Walters spoke with Beck when they were on the same Amtrak train to the White House Correspondents dinner. She said that she took issue with how he described the interaction on his show, The Glenn Beck Program, and producers played a clip of his segment for the audience.

In his version of the encounter, Beck said that he tried to sit in an empty seat on the train, but he was told by one of the attendants that it was reserved. He was confused by this because he thought that seats on that train were not reservable and then surprised when Goldberg, Walters, and another travel companion were escorted to those seats.

Also in the clip, he went on to claim that the two co-hosts approached him on the train and were snide about his upcoming booking on The View. He imitated both of their voices in an unflattering manner and was generally uncomplimentary.

Goldberg and Walters said that Beck blatantly lied about them.

After Goldberg brought up Beck's heightened version of the meeting, he apologized to Walters for his imitation of her. Walters asked him to also apologize for lying about both women, since he was the one who approached them on the train. Beck confirmed that that was true and apologized. Walters went on to clarify that she was "very nice and polite" to Beck on the train, which he agreed with.

Goldberg stepped in and claimed that they never reserved seats on the train and that she had no idea why Beck was told that they did. She then called him a "lying sack of dog mess" because of how he characterized their meeting on his show. However, she noted that he was right on one count.

"I was not particularly happy to see you," Goldberg told Beck. "I don't like your views. I don't know you…There's a lot of people that I don't like whose views that I don't agree with, that's OK."

Goldberg tried to get to the bottom of why Beck made those details up.

Despite her feelings about him in general, Goldberg told Beck that she felt like their interaction on the train was a "good moment." And she was baffled as to why he would make the story sound so negative.

"When I saw this and what went on to it, I thought, 'Why would you drag me into it?'" Goldberg said. "But number one, why would you say that [Walters] called you over with that voice?…Why did you try to make stuff up about Barbara and I? That's what I'm trying to find out."

Beck apologized again and said that he "misspoke" about who approached whom. Walters said that she wished he had reached out to them for "clarification" regarding the seating, if that was what he was angry about, to which Beck said that he's a commentator, not an investigative reporter. Walters put a button on the argument by saying that she was "sure he meant well," and that they were moving on from the topic.

Beck didn't seem as contrite on his own show.

Later that same day, Beck addressed the incident further on his show. He seemed to believe that the discussion that ensued on The View was a waste of time.

"I tell stories," he said. "And I told the story about riding on the train with the two ladies of The View, and apparently, I was a liar because I said that, which is true, that she, Barbara Walters said hello to me. Instead, it was I said hello to Barbara Walters. I walked up to her. I guess that's what we need to spend our time on for seven minutes."

